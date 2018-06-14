Officials and staff are expecting a heavy turnout for the Great Douglas County Shredding event, and organizers are planning and anticipating for a lot of people based on the requests for information.
On Saturday, June 23, beginning at 9 a.m. cars will be allowed to enter the parking lot of the Douglas County Courthouse through the west entrance and can follow signage to the shredding staging area to participate in the 2018 Great Douglas County Shredding Event.
Red arrows will mark the designated route in this drive-through event. Residents are encouraged to begin gathering their old tax records, financial reports, private documents and old personal documents and bring them to the Douglas County Courthouse early that morning. Each car will have a limit of 10 boxes of documents.
“We are looking forward to this event because so many people have been inquiring about when we were going to have it,” said Rick Martin, director of Communications and Community Relations. “The event is free and open to the public, and we are trying to offer a great deal of information in advance so people can be prepared and understand what to expect."
The Douglas County Communications Department through the Board of Commissioners is providing four bank-quality shredding trucks in the courthouse parking lot at 8700 Hospital Drive, Douglasville.
“This is a great way to protect the environment and help consumers avoid becoming a victim of identity theft,” Tiffany Stewart-Stanley, director of External Affairs for Douglas County said. The External Affairs Department is also a sponsor of the event.
“This is a great opportunity after people have done their taxes to get rid of their old tax returns, canceled checks and bank statements in addition to all of their old personal documents,” Martin said. “This year we worked hard and implemented a strategic plan to help the flow of traffic through the event to avoid any bottleneck.”
Based on research of previous shredding events at the Douglas County Courthouse, we discovered the event was a fantastic event except for traffic.
“This year we plan to have a Douglas County sheriff's deputy on site and lots of volunteers to assist citizens,” Martin said.
Keep Douglas County Beautiful is proud to be a part of this year’s Great Douglas County Shredding event to help promote recycling and caring for our environment.
For more information on the event, citizens can contact the Communications and Community Relations Department at 770-920-7303 or email dctv23@co.douglas.ga.us.
