When Southwire opens its new Villa Rica distribution center on the Douglas County side of the city next month, it will be the fourth facility in the city and part of the ongoing expansion of a local company founded nearly 70 years ago.
The 60 employees expected at the new warehouse will join more than 380 Southwire employees in Villa Rica — and that’s only the beginning, according to company President and CEO Rich Stinson.
“We can’t make enough product for what is going on in the utility space (sector), industrial space, commercial construction space and residential today,” Stinson said. “We should (employ more than) 500 people in the Villa Rica area within the next year to two years.”
Stinson made the remarks June 13 during a meeting of city business and local elected officials, one of a series of “Leadership Luncheons” sponsored by the Villa Rica Office of Economic Development and Main Street.
Southwire, founded in 1950 by Carrollton businessman Roy Richards, is one of the largest privately-owned industries in the country, employing over 7,500 people across the continent and overseas. According to company information, the company did $5 billion in business in 2017 and expects to exceed $7.5 billion by 2022.
That growth, Stinson said, will be partially fueled by the company’s continued expansion into new economic sectors that touch on its core wire and cable manufacturing.
“We’re taking our legacy company and moving from a legacy company to an even better, higher technology company that will allow us to play with the big boys.”
Stinson said that the company’s wire and cable products are used to transmit half the electricity used in the country, and its products are installed in half of American homes. But the company is expanding into new product lines. These include power components that attach to those wires, and even tools and other assembled products.
And the company is moving into other specialized sectors that reflect a shift toward alternative and ecologically friendly sources of electrical energy. That includes, Stinson said, products for electrical vehicles, solar power, and data centers, which store the information needed for today’s internet-based economy.
Forbes magazine recently recognized Southwire as one of America’s 500 best employers, ranking the company above such other Georgia-based companies as Chick-fil-A and UPS.
Southwire ranked 297 on the list, which the leading business journal compiles from a survey of 30,000 Americans working at companies that employee 1,000 or more people.
Southwire was one of 17 Georgia-based companies on the Best Employers list. The company ranked 44 places above Turner Broadcasting System, the next ranked Peach State company, which placed at 341. Southwire also placed higher than two other high-profile Georgia companies: United Parcel Service (UPS) ranked 417, and the restaurant chain Chik-fil-A ranked at 432.
The company operates 33 plants across the globe, along with 10 customer support centers, and the new Villa Rica facility will be another.
The 400,000-square-foot warehouse will be an expansion of the company’s distribution center operations. It will be located next to the company’s West Georgia/Retail East Customer Service centers, located at 5810 Trade Center Court, which employs more than 270 employees.
Additionally, the company has 70 employees at its 150,000 square-foot plant in the industrial park, and 40 employees at its 300,000 square-foot nearby Energy CSC facility.
In addition to speaking about Southwire’s economic position within its industry, Stinson also spoke of the company’s contributions to the local community.
The company sponsors the “12 For Life” program, which combines classroom instruction and on-the-job training to encourage students to finish their 12 years of school.
“Kids that come off this program, about 40-50 percent of them are going to two-year schools in electronics, or being an electrician, or welding or nursing or any of the two-year type of disciplines,” Stinson said. “About 15 percent are going to a four-year school; about 15-20 percent are going into the military and the rest of the kids all have jobs coming out of this program.”
In all, the program has seen nearly 2,500 graduates since 2007.
Stinson told the Villa Rica business and political leaders that the company is looking its new employees from the local community. In addition to four-year engineering students, the company is also interested in holders of two-year degrees in such areas as electrician or welders.
But the key to any successful career at Southwire, he said, is “aptitude.”
“A good work ethic and somebody who really cares,” Stinson said. “Because we could teach them, no problem.”
