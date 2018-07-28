Douglas County District 4 Commissioner Ann Jones Guider has organized an open forum regarding the proposed fixed route bus service on Tuesday, July 31, at 6 p.m. in Citizens Hall in the Douglas County Courthouse.
She said this forum is open to all residents and she sees this as an opportunity to give them time to express preferences to their commissioner.
"What I envision is to have questions submitted by the public and pulled from a hat, then have one pro and con response limited to two minutes by a commissioner," Guider said. "The questions should be about what is on the table now and going forward -- no rehashing what has been done. Strictly about the new proposed bus system with no attacks from either side -- just to show the opposite sides on the routes and grant now."
The event will be moderated and a two-minute closing statement may be given from each participating commissioner, according to Guider.
As of Sentinel press time, there has been no confirmation as to which county commissioners plan to participate in the forum. However, Multi-Modal Transportation Director Gary Watson has indicated that he will attend Tuesday night's forum.
Guider said the forum will be filmed to reach as much of the public as possible.
She said she feels that the public is so confused and deserves a "clearing of the air."
Guider said, "I will be there no matter who else shows."
