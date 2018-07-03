Hall donates $100K for pediatric ER

Special

Jerry Hall presents a $100,000 check to representatives from the WellStar Foundation and WellStar Douglas Hospital earlier this week. The money is slated to go towards WellStar Douglas Hospital's new pediatric emergency department. Pictured, from left, are Gene Weeks, WellStar Foundation development director, Jerry Hall, owner of Assured Comfort, and Craig Owens, WellStar senior vice president and president of WellStar Douglas Hospital.

The WellStar Foundation received a $100,000 donation from Jerry Hall, owner of Assured Comfort, a Douglasville-based heating, air and plumbing company, during the Douglas County Hospital Board Authority meeting last Wednesday.

The donation will go towards the development of a brand new pediatric emergency department at WellStar Douglas Hospital.

The project is slated to go through a design phase during the first quarter of 2019 with a groundbreaking expected during the fourth quarter of 2019.

