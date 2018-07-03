Hall donates $100K for pediatric ER

The WellStar Foundation received a $100,000 donation from Jerry Hall, owner of Assured Comfort, a Douglasville-based heating, air and plumbing company, during the Douglas County Hospital Board Authority meeting last Wednesday.
The donation will go towards the development of a brand new pediatric emergency department at WellStar Douglas Hospital.
The project is slated to go through a design phase during the first quarter of 2019 with a groundbreaking expected during the fourth quarter of 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.