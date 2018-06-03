Going back to school can be a challenge, but for a Douglas County family of four to also spend three years living in a 240-square-foot camper-trailer to make ends meet while dad earns his teaching certification, no one will need question the dedication involved in making that happen.
It all paid off for Adam Alford and family who are now getting ready to start embracing the life they’ve been working toward for several years.
After three years working on his degree Alford graduated last month from the University of West Georgia and begins teaching fifth grade at Chapel Hill Elementary School later this summer.
His wife, Ann Marie, is a teacher at Chapel Hill Middle School. They have two children.
Alford, contacted by phone, said changes at his previous job, where he worked six days a week for a security company, led him to re-evaluate.
“I didn’t want to continue on a path that didn’t have a destination,” he said.
That experience provided him with some added motivation to change direction, and he decided to go back to college and become a teacher himself so he could see his family more often.
But the difficult part would be in stretching a single teacher’s salary thin enough to get by.
“And then on top of that our renter in the commercial property defaulted, so we also had to cover that,” said Ann Marie.
Thus, the family rented out their home and began living out of a $3,000 camper-trailer that had been used during Hurricane Katrina, which they moored in Yogi Bear Jellystone Park in Bremen.
But in lieu of meeting or hanging-out with Yogi, the Alford’s made arrangements and settled for the campground location as a very low-cost existence.
“They had offered us a work-camp position where we would work a certain number of hours in exchange for getting to live there,” Ann Marie said.
On life in a trailer, Adam said space issues were a big challenge and their needs drove some re-modeling of the space in the trailer, as well.
“We had 2,000-square-feet of stuff and we really had to parse through and decide what we wanted to keep and what we didn’t, and another challenge is that campers are really not designed to be lived in, and there were parts that would just keep breaking down because they weren’t designed to be used that way,” Adam said.
The family will be moving out of the camper soon and being back in their home is greatly anticipated, Adam said.
“Thinking about how things are going to be when we move back in the house is a sort of a pie-in-the-sky vision; it’s like people thinking about what they’re going to do when they win the lottery,” he said.
But despite the years of roughing it in a trailer, the family plans on hiking the Appalachian Trail during the month of June before moving back into their home in July. Adam begins his new job in late July.
Plans for the camper are to have it serve as a storage unit until their house is ready.
“The original plan was to move back into our house, but we've decided to keep it rented and buy another house. After that, we're going to clean [the trailer] out and sell it,” he said.
And in an ironic twist, the camper was impaled with a tree limb on the morning before their move date, Adam said.
“Ann Marie filed an insurance claim and it's going to be fixed, but it's strange that such a thing would happen so close to being done,” he said.
