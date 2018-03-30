With less than 20 hours to act, Harvester Christian Academy's families pulled together to donate four pick-up trucks and one SUV full of donations for A Gift of Love after learning about the fire at the Church of God in Lithia Springs that destroyed meals for over 2,450 needy children.
Harvester is proud of its families who gave so generously, proving that what was intended for evil, God uses for good, according to Katie Arfanakis with the school. Harvester routinely partners with local nonprofits to raise money and awareness as well as to donate time and talent. Through service projects and field trips, Harvester Christian Academy regularly assists A Gift of Love. Thursday afternoon, Harvester's middle school students were onsite at A Gift of Love, helping to pack its donations into the bags needed to deliver to children across Douglas and Fulton counties Friday, when spring break begins.
When school is out, there are many children who will not have access to food because their free school breakfasts and lunches will not be offered while on spring break. A Gift of Love ensures that the children have breakfast, lunch and two snacks per day for the nine days of break.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.