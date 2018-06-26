Old habits can be hard to break, but as of next month drivers by law may no longer have a phone or stand-alone electronic device in their hand or touching any part of their body while operating a motor vehicle on the road.
To help motorists onto the right path the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS) is encouraging all drivers to start complying with the state’s Hands-Free Georgia Act before it takes effect on July 1, 2018.
“It’s become a habit we don’t think twice about since we have been talking on our phones while driving for more than three decades and it is going to take time for all of us to stop automatically reaching for the phone when it rings,” GOHS Communication Director Robert Hydrick said in a GOHS press release.
As long as drivers do not have a phone in their hand or supported by any part of their body, they can make and receive phone calls through the speakerphone feature, earpiece, and wireless headset or if their phone is connected to an electronic watch or their vehicle’s stereo.
“If you want to talk on your phone or use GPS while driving, now is the time to implement those measures so hands-free will become the instinctive thing to do,” said Hydrick.
GOHS, the Georgia Department of Public Safety and local law enforcement officers also remind everyone the law does not contain a 90-day grace period for enforcement.
Many officers will be issuing warnings for violations in the first months of the law as part of the education effort, but citations can and will be issued starting July 1 where officers believe they are warranted, especially those violations that involve traffic crashes.
In terms of enforcement chores locally Douglas County Sheriff's Sgt. Jesse Hambrick, contacted recently by phone — but not while driving — said officers making stops will have just have one thing to look for.
“Basically you can’t have the phone in your hand,” he said.
"Operation Thunder" by law enforcement in Douglas County last year targeted distracted drivers. Officers at that time set out to find — among other things — people texting and driving.
And Douglasville Police Capt. Brad Stafford agreed that the law will be an easier one to enforce and won’t particularly affect their work load.
“We certainly have the man-power to go out and enforce it, it won’t change our daily operations any,” Stafford said.
Hambrick advised that cars that are set-up to be Bluetooth-capable that allow the phone to be tied into the car stereo are more ideal when it comes to compliance with the new law. Beyond that, he recommends using some sort of docking device for attaching the phone to the dash, or the use of a headset.
Stafford also urges motorists to take the opportunity to read and learn the law.
“Educate yourself on what the law is, it’s going to be difficult for people to stop doing what they’re used to doing ... and there’s also some equipment they can go and buy that enables them to be hands-free ... but the bottom line is, they’re not to be touching their device at all while they’re driving down the road, and even GPS mapping needs to be auditory, not having the device in their hand while they’re following the directions,” Stafford said.
While the new law will allow drivers to use “hands-free” technology to make/receive phone calls and use GPS devices, drivers cannot at any time use their phones to write, read and send text messages, or use email, social media and internet data. The use of voice-to-text technology is allowed.
“Some of them are doing two or three things at once, I think it’s overdue, the technology is there to help them not to have to do it, that’s why the state is trying to push this campaign and tell people ‘we’re warning you now; we’re telling you what this means’ and once this law goes into effect on July 1st the officers are going to start enforcing this, to try to help reduce injuries and deaths on the highways,” Stafford said.
Per the GOHS press release, another option for drivers is to check their settings feature on their phone to learn if it has a “Do Not Disturb” feature. When activated, this feature detects when a phone is moving and notifies the sender of a message or a phone call that the person they are trying to reach is driving and will contact them once the driver has reached their destination.
The hands-free law also prohibits drivers from watching videos as well as recording videos, though GPS navigational videos and continuously running dash cams are permitted.
Drivers can listen to music through streaming apps on their phone, but they cannot activate their apps or change music through their phone while driving. Music streaming apps programmed and controlled through the vehicle’s radio system are allowed.
However, motorists are cautioned that music streaming apps that also have video are not allowed since the law specifically prohibits drivers from watching videos.
“We have received a lot of inquiries about the use of music streaming apps and we want everyone to know you can listen to your music through your phone provided you turn on that app before you get on the road,” Hydrick said. “Whether it is listening to music, making a phone call or finding the best route on your GPS, we want everyone to remember that keeping your focus on what is happening on the road is your top priority every time you’re behind the wheel.”
There are presently 15 other states, along with D.C., Puerto Rico, Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands that prohibit all drivers from using hand-held cell phones while driving. All are primary enforcement laws, which means, that an officer may cite a driver for using a hand-held cell phone without any other traffic offense taking place.
And per the GOHS release, beginning with Washington in 2007, 47 states, D.C., Puerto Rico, Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands have banned text messaging for all drivers and all but four of those have primary enforcement.
“It’s going to save lives,” said Capt. Stafford. “The less distracted our drivers are the better chance they have of seeing something that changes ahead of them as they’re driving and the better chance for avoidance, so that’s what the intention of the law is and we will begin enforcing it because it is going to save lives.”
Find more information on the Hands-Free Georgia Act at www.headsupgeorgia.com and specific questions can be sent via email to GOHS offices at info@gohs.ga.gov.
GEORGIA'S HANDS-FREE LAW
• Drivers cannot have a phone in their hand or touching any part of their body while talking on their phone while driving.
• Even with hands-free technology, drivers cannot write, read or send text messages, emails, social media content and other internet data while on the road. (Voice to text is allowed)
• Drivers cannot watch videos when they are on the road. (Navigational/GPS videos are allowed)
• Drivers cannot use their phones or electronic devices to record video when they are on the road. (Continuously running dash cams are allowed)
• Drivers may listen to streaming music that does not include videos on the screen of their phone or device while driving but cannot touch their phones while on the road to activate or program any music streaming app. Streaming music that is controlled by and listened through the vehicle's radio is allowed. Drivers who need to touch their phones to activate/program their music streaming apps must do so before getting on the road.
More information can be found by visiting http://www.headsupgeorgia.com/ and clicking the "Hands-Free Law" tab.
