Hearings planned for readdressing Hwy. 78

Two public information meetings will be held on Tuesday, May 8 and Wednesday, May 16 to share information on the readdressing project of Highway 78 and Bankhead Highway. The meetings will be held in Citizens' Hall in the Douglas County Courthouse.
According to Ed Dean, Douglas County Geographic Information Systems (GIS) manager, more than 600 letters have been sent out to notify both businesses and residents along Highway 78 in Douglas County that their addresses will be changed and the highway will be named Veterans Memorial Highway along the stretch that runs from Villa Rica to Austell.
Dean said, “The project is in response to public safety concerns involving emergency services being dispatched to locations along Highway 78 and to alleviate any confusion due to some factors such as duplicate numbers in multiple jurisdictions.”
Officials say this stretch of highway running east and west across Douglas County between the Carroll County and Cobb County lines just has too many names and often duplicate street numbers — which has become a problem for first responders attempting to get to the correct call location to render help.
Currently, the Highway 78/Douglas County stretch of highway running between Carroll and Cobb Counties has six different monikers: Bankhead Highway, Highway 78, Veterans Memorial Highway, Broad Street, East Broad Street and West Broad Street.
Dean proposed changing the six names of the highway into a unified Veterans Memorial Highway — which is actually the official designated name of the highway. The numeric state/U.S. highway designation of U.S. Highway 78/Georgia Highway 5 will remain the same, said Dean.
“I’m pleased to see the progress we’ve made for a project that our county initially discussed some 20 years ago,” Douglas County Commission Chairman Romona Jackson Jones said. “Public safety and the efforts of our first responders to get to the correct address of an emergency are of the utmost importance, and I’m pleased with the cooperation we have received to make this happen.”
Dean first brought this issue before the Douglas County Board of Commissioners last June, after he was approached by E-911 as a result of what he described as "serious issues with emergency services, problems with address ranges along each segment of the road, duplicate numbers and odd/even numbers" not consistent with the side of the road they should be on.”
To alleviate the problem the county will be readdressing Bankhead Highway to Veterans Memorial Highway and changing the residential and business street numbers from four digits to five digits.
Dean told the BOC last year that they cannot resuse any of the numbers already being used.
Dean explained that once the numbers change, the old street number would remain in effect for one year at the post office.
"We will change it in our system and retire old numbers in a year," he said.
