Twenty-four 2018 high school graduates participated in the two week "Career Ready Training Program" sponsored by West Georgia Technical College, Douglas County School System, Douglas County Economic Development Authority, and Georgia Manufacturing Alliance. A graduation ceremony was held Friday, June 8.
The program targeted high school seniors who were looking to enter the workforce in Douglas County and provided industry recognized training to meet the demands of Douglas County employers.
The program commenced in April 11, 2018, by taking 127 high school seniors on industry tours as a part of Georgia Manufacturing Appreciation Week. The participants were introduced to the training program as part of the industry tours. To participate in the training program, participants submitted an application, written essay, letter of recommendation, and academic transcript. The training program instructors were members of West Georgia Technical College's Corporate Training team: Dr. Tedra White, Don Rhine and E.B. Smith.
The training courses were employability skills and communication, technical skills, and workplace safety. Additionally, Olivia Howard of Bank of the Ozarks provided instruction in financial literacy and the Human Resources team of Gordon Food Service provided instruction in HR Basics. The program had 31 applicants with 27 accepted and 24 completing the program.
The training program partnered with the following Douglas County employers: Medline Industries, Gordon Food Service, Seasons 4, SAF (Southern Aluminum Fabrication), Douglasville-Douglas County Water and Sewer Authority and Craigwire Products. The employers assisted with the development of the training program and interviewed the 24 graduates for open positions in Douglas County.
For more information about the Career Ready Training Program, please contact Breezy Straton at bstraton@developdouglas.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.