Before heading out in the area of Highway 5 late at night, travelers should be aware that as of Wednesday night, Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) contractors are closing two northbound and southbound left lanes to resurface the roadway, weather permitting.
Resurfacing can be expected over nights from 10 p.m. through 5 a.m. the next day through July 2018, according to GDOT spokesperson Tori Brown.
Milling, inlay and paving resurfacing activities will take place for 1.5 miles on Highway 5 between York Drive north and the bridge over I-20.
Exact dates may change due to weather or other extenuating factors. Motorists are advised to expect delays and use signed detours, exercise caution, and reduce their speed while traveling through work zones.
Before heading out, get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions. Call 511, visit 511ga.org, or download the Georgia 511 app.
