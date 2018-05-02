Hill charged with February robbery

An Atlanta man is behind bars in the Douglas County Jail after being charged with committing a robbery in February.
Keith Hill, 50, of Atlanta, was arrested by Inv. Mitchell last Wednesday, according to the arrest warrant. On Feb. 11 between 5 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. on Beaver Drive in Douglasville, Hill grabbed a female victim around her neck, pushed her to the ground while pulling her wedding ring off of her finger and pulling the Coach purse off of her shoulder before fleeing on foot with the items, according to the arrest warrant.
In addition to being charged with robbery, Hill was also charged with violating parole, jail records show.
Hill made his initial court appearance in Douglas County Magistrate Court on April 25 and was denied bond.
