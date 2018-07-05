Douglas County's Home Delivered Meals program, which provides meals to seniors who meet the requirements to qualify, is helping them to stay more independent, but at the same time less isolated.
According to information available at celebratedouglascounty.com, "The Home Delivered Meals program provides hot nutritious meals, nutrition education, and nutrition risk screenings to individuals 60 years of age or over who are either homebound, unable to prepare their own meals, at nutritional risk, or otherwise isolated."
"All meals are prepared on-site daily by certified food service personnel using approved menus designed to provide one-third of the USDA recommended allowance. Meals are delivered five days per week, Monday through Friday."
One meal a day is delivered by four staff and another 70 volunteers, according to Kim Smallwood, Douglas County senior center manager.
The program is one of many delivered through Senior Services. FY2018 budget devoted to Senior Services overall is at $1,255,814, up about $12,000 over the previous year.
According to the county website, "...The department's vision is a community in which every older adult is able to maintain an independent lifestyle as long as possible, without sacrificing their dignity or self-esteem."
To qualify as a meal recipient, it's necessary to start by contacting the Atlanta Regional Commission, Ms. Smallwood said.
There are about 160 currently served by the program, she said, and less than 10 on a waiting list.
But in the event one did land on a long waiting list, there are alternatives, explained Senior Services Program Assistant Jill Worthan.
There is rating system that the ARC uses to assess needs and based on that they suggest from several alternatives, Worthan said.
"They get screened over the phone, and rated according to 'most need' and what we do is -- if there is a waiting list -- those who are ranked higher on the waiting list, will meet with a case manager and they will assess the situation and offer alternatives to other programs to hold them over until we're able to get them on our program -- or they may stay with that [alternative] program," Worthan said.
Programs like Mom's Meals, Good Measure, Source, or Community Care, can provide some temporary coverage, Worthan said.
But locally, in most cases, would-be recipients have tended to rely on family connections, she said.
"In Douglas, most of these people do have family or some type of support-system that can help to tide them over," Worthan said.
Smallwood said the best way to help the program is by volunteering to deliver meals.
To become involved one would complete an application and a background check, Smallwood said. For information on becoming a Home Delivered Meals volunteer, call 770-920-4294.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.