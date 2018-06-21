A man pled guilty Monday, June 18, to committing multiple armed robberies and was sentenced to 30 years in prison without the possiblity parole by a Douglas County judge.
Cornelius Horton pled guilty and was sentenced by Superior Court Judge William H. “Beau” McClain for committing two separate armed robberies over a span of eight months.
At sentencing Horton asked for mercy and leniency, and called witnesses to testify in his defense for a lesser sentence that he was a good kid growing up and deserved a second chance.
The case was prosecuted by Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney Steve Knittel, who highlighted the violent and dangerous crimes Horton committed, including holding a Dollar General clerk at gunpoint as she begged for her life. Following the respective arguments, Judge McClain sentenced Horton to 30 years in prison without parole.
According to the Douglas County District Attorney's Office and testimony in court:
On Jan. 29, 2017, Horton committed an armed robbery of an employee of Domino’s Pizza, stealing four large pizzas, two sodas, and approximately 20 dollars in U.S. Currency during the robbery while leaving the Domino’s employee scared for her safety.
Roughly eight months later, on Sept. 27, 2017, Horton committed another armed robbery, this time of a Dollar General on Bankhead Highway. Horton entered the Dollar General at approximately 9 p.m. wearing a Halloween pumpkin mask and pulled what witnesses described as a handgun out of his pants pocket and pointed it directly at the head of the employee working the checkout counter. The victim pled for her life, telling Horton she had four children at home as he demanded all the money from the register. Witnesses in the store, including children, detailed the robbery to police, and it was determined Horton stole over $900 from the Dollar General during the robbery.
Roughly half an hour later, as officers canvassed the area, they located Horton along with a civilian who was uninvolved in the robbery. The civilian Horton to police as having been involved in a recent crime. A search of Horton's person located $909 in cash, and following subsequent interviews with law enforcement, Horton confessed to committing the armed robberies.
ADA Knittel praised the sentence, saying “The sentence imposed ensures Cornelius Horton be appropriately punished not only for the trauma he inflicted upon the victims in potentially life threatening cases, but also to ensure he will not have the ability to violently assault and victimize any more citizens of this community for a long time.”
District Attorney Ryan Leonard called the crimes, “A heinous assault on hard working citizens of our community.” Leonard went on to state that it was “Unacceptable that people working to better themselves, their families, and their community should be faced with life or death assaults by criminals like Horton. We will remain committed to prosecuting these violent and potentially deadly criminal attacks to the fullest extent of the law.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.