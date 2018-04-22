Editor’s Note: This is the first story in a series of stories where the Sentinel asked candidates who have challengers in the May 22 primary election questions about their platforms for office. Advance voting begins April 30.
Incumbent Sharon Beasley-Teague is being challenged by Mandisha Thomas in the Democratic primary for state House District 65, which covers part of east Douglas County and south Fulton County. Since there are no Republican candidates running, the winner of the Democratic primary will represent the district in the House for the next two years.
Both candidates shared why they are the best person for the job and what they would like to accomplish.
Experience
Thomas, who has been an active member of the South Fulton community for over a decade now, said she’s running to make sure District 65 has accountable leadership at the state level.
“I am deeply committed to working with District 65 residents and stakeholders to tackle a number of issues facing our community,” Thomas said. “Including industrial and illegal waste dumping, food deserts, transit justice and urban green space.”
Beasley-Teague, who has served in the Legislature for over 25 years, said that she continues to run for office to represent all of the citizens in Fulton and Douglas counties.
“I am familiar with the needs and aspirations of the citizens of my district and strive daily to respond to their concerns,” Beasley-Teague said. “This is a daily task for me, not just an election year job.”
When asked what made each candidate the most qualified for the position and what makes a good representative, Thomas again mentioned her long history of community involvement. She said that she’s a Keep South Fulton Beautiful board member, she’s the vice chair of the South Fulton Food Policy Council, and she’s a part of the South Fulton Parkway Alliance, where she is a member of the Cliftondale Community Club, managing one of the area’s longest-running-community-engagement events for the past seven years.
“I have labored in my community for over a decade working to address District 65's needs,” Thomas said. “I also believe that my professional experience and education serve me well in this endeavor. I am a healthcare professional and entrepreneur. I received my bachelor of arts in political science from Grambling State University and my master of science in administration from Central Michigan University.”
Beasley-Teague once again pointed to her quarter of a century in the Legislature and her concern for the quality of life. She is a senior member of the House Committees on Games, Fish and Parks, Human Relations and Aging, Reapportionment and Ways and Means.
“While I strive to represent the best interests of the 65th District in state-wide matters, I pride myself on constituent services and seeking to make state agencies responsive to their immediate needs and concerns,” Beasley-Teague said. “I am uniquely positioned to have a voice and vote on virtually every critical matter affecting the quality of life, resources, funding, taxation and representation of all citizens of Fulton and Douglas counties — families, vulnerable adults, businesses, seniors, single taxpayers and children.”
Challenges
Thomas also discussed some of the challenges she personally sees facing the state House. Economic development and transportation are two of the current biggest challenges, she said.
“In District 65, we want to maintain a balance between green space and growth,” Thomas said. “We want to ensure that development does not adversely impact our communities, but instead enhance residents' lives. Quality medical facilities, recreation centers for youth, community gardens, sidewalks and walking trails would all be welcomed additions to the area.”
While she is concerned with the number of current transportation options for district residents, Thomas said she’s also conscious of the residents’ quality of life.
“Portions of District 65 are in need of critical transportation improvements,” Thomas said. “However, we need to ensure that as transit options expand, residents’ quality of life is not compromised. Factors like air quality and public safety have to be considered as transportation options are explored.”
Healthcare, increasing the competitiveness in education, and solving transportation issues in the metro Atlanta area are the biggest challenges that Beasley-Teague sees in the state House.
“We will continue to grapple with health care issues, including Medicaid expansion, medical costs and challenges facing local and rural hospitals,” Beasley-Teague said. “While we made strides fully funding Quality Basic Education, ensuring that our students are able to compete in a global environment is key to the economic survival of our state. Solving the metro area’s transportation issues is also very important and challenging. Also preparation for an accurate census count in 2020, given our population growth and needs will be on our plates.”
Representative Goals
If elected, the next House District 65 representative will hold the position for the next two years. Both candidates described some of the goals they have for the Legislature over the next two years.
“If elected, I plan to proceed full speed ahead on initiatives that I am already working on with input, support, and collaboration from District 65 residents, Thomas said. “I am working on measures to ensure perpetrators of illegal dumping are caught and held accountable. I am working with local farmers to ensure residents have access to nutritious food, especially our students in local schools.”
Thomas has already created some programs to help her initiatives.
“I have created Protecting Our Green Space (POGS), a program designed to help economic development departments within municipalities and community members work more collaboratively to ensure communities are not adversely impacted by development,” Thomas said. “I have also created a Smart Growth Plan that outlines my approach to attracting quality medical facilities and other types of development that would be beneficial to the residents of District 65.”
Thomas also wants to make her dedication to the Douglasville area known if elected as a representative.
“Last, but not least, my goal is to continue to be active and engaged in the community and work in partnership with constituents,” Thomas said. “Douglasville comprises about 17 percent of District 65, but I want residents to know they have 100 percent of my commitment and effort.”
Beasley-Teague has three goals if she’s re-elected once again.
“In addition to working on the issues enumerated above [of health care, education, and transportation] and my Committee work, I will continue to work on 1) Increasing working families’ wages; 2) Medicaid expansion to provide healthcare to our most vulnerable citizens; and 3) Returning citizens’ successful reentry into the workforce to reduce crime and recidivism.”
