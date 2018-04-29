Editor’s Note: This is another in a series of stories where the Sentinel asked candidates in the May 22 primary election questions about their platforms for office. Advance voting begins April 30.
State Rep. William Boddie will face off with Valerie Vie in the May 22 Democratic primary for the House District 62 seat. The race is a rematch of a runoff election two years ago which Boddie won after the district’s former representative, LaDawn Blackett Jones, decided not to seek another term.
District 62 is composed of parts of east Douglas County and south Fulton County.
Both candidates discussed why they are the best person for the job and what they hope to accomplish.
Experience
Vie, whose law firm is in Douglasville, has lived in District 62 for 13 years now. Although Vie has never been a state representative, she said that she’s still confident in her ability to work in that capacity.
“Just because one has done a job doesn’t mean they are best suited for it,” Vie said. “I am the choice for District 62.”
Boddie is an attorney who was born in Atlanta and raised in south Fulton county. He said he “stands for compassionate and involved leadership for the benefit of the entire community.”
Boddie said he is qualified to continue serving District 62 because he has passed “beneficial legislation.”
“I was able to pass the 'Slider Crime’ bill as a freshman representative, which is a rare accomplishment,” Boddie said. “The passage of that bill alone speaks to the positive relationships I have built across parties and chambers (the House and the Senate). Strong working relationships are essential to be an effective lawmaker.”
Challenges
Vie said that she sees the overall makeup of the Georgia House of Representatives as the biggest challenge she faces as a Democrat if she wins this election.
“The biggest challenge for a Democrat is the fact the Democrats are in the minority,” Vie said. “However, I have friends and I am respected by my Republican colleagues. I believe this makes me particularly more qualified to get bipartisan legislative support.”
Boddie said the biggest challenge facing the General Assembly is “accepting federal funding under the Affordable Care Act.”
“This will require getting the majority of both the Georgia House and Senate to agree that it is important to insure the over 1.2 Million Georgians who are currently uninsured to get the health insurance coverage that they need,” Boddie said.
Goals
Vie didn’t list goals.
Boddie said his goals if elected to a new two-year term “are to support the expansion of Medicare/Medicad, re-introduction of my HOA bill to provide protection to homeowners not only in the district but around the state, passage of a heat stroke bill to protect participants in youth sports from life threatening practices and conditioning sessions.“
