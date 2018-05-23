Weather permitting, work crews for the Georgia Department of Transportation will begin milling, inlay and paving resurfacing activities on 1.5 miles of Highway 5 from York Drive north to Interstate 20, GDOT spokesperson Tori Brown announced Tuesday.
Work will begin on Tuesday, May 29, and will continue to Monday, June 4. This work is needed to improve the roadway's deteriorating condition. Travelers in the area should expect some traffic delays and intermittent lane closures associated with the project.
As always, motorists traveling in the area are reminded to reduce their speeds in the work zone. Motorists are also encouraged to wear seatbelts, eliminate distractions behind the wheel, and plan their routes before getting on the road by calling 511 for real-time information on work status and traffic conditions.
