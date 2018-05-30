There are so many beautiful hydrangeas—each new release increases our need for more, more, more. The Dwarf Cityline hydrangeas are the focus of the Penny McHenry Hydrangea Festival this year. Although other dwarf hydrangeas have been featured previously, this is the first year that an entire series of hydrangeas are the centerpiece.
These wonderful hydrangeas are compact, reaching two to three feet wide and equally as tall. No pruning is necessary. The pink flowers (blue in acid soil) of Cityline Berlin are the largest in the Cityline series.
As with all hydrangeas in the Cityline series, plants do best in well-drained soil. Spring fertilization is recommended. All bloom on old wood, and all are great in containers. Although Proven Winners presents many of the Cityline series with pink blooms, here in Georgia, our hydrangeas are more likely to have a blue bloom. To make the bloom a deeper blue, add aluminum sulfate; for pink blooms, add lime to the shrub in early spring and about four weeks thereafter.
One might think that the hydrangea named “Mars” might be a red one, but that is not the case. Mars is a delightful variegated white and pink or blue or purple dependent upon the soil. The name shown under the photo is the correct Latin name for “Mars."
The ‘Paris” hydrangea has the look one might expect from the “Mars” hydrangea. It is considered the reddest of the hydrangeas. “Paris” is also the smallest and most compact.
The Cityline hydrangea “Rio” has large blooms on a small to medium plant. The blue/purple blooms can have a green center, depending on the time of the year.
Bright pink blooms are a trademark of the “Venice” Cityline hydrangea.
The Cityline “Vienna” hydrangea is the last of the series. Vienna Hydrangea will grow to 3 feet tall with a 2 foot spread. All the Cityline series have been bred with stronger stems to support the larger blooms. More flowering stems help make this a special hydrangea.
Hydrangeas should be fed in late spring and late summer with 10-10-10 or other slow release fertilizer, but not immediately after planting. Keep the fertilizer away from the base of the shrub so that the roots are not burned. After fertilizing, water the hydrangea deeply.
Under the rules of the Penny McHenry Hydrangea Festival, participants may begin entering hydrangeas and other plant material at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 1 at the new courthouse, lower level. Final time for most entries is 6 p.m. on Friday, but blooms that will not last overnight may be entered on Saturday, June 2, from 7 a.m. until 9 a.m. We hope to see you there with many entries!
Marjorie Stansel is a UGA Douglas County Master Gardener Extension Volunteer. Additional information/publications on gardening can be found at the University of Georgia’s Extension website, http://extension.uga.edu/. In addition, the local UGA Douglas County Extension office is available to assist uge2097@uga.edu or 770-920-7224.
HYDRANGEA FESTIVAL EVENTS
June 1-3 in downtown Douglasville
Visit http://hydrangeafest.org/ for more information.
Douglas County Courthouse
8700 Hospital Drive, Douglasville, GA 30134
• Artists', Flower, Home and Garden Markets (Saturday & Sunday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.)
• "The Hat Parade" welcoming the Standard Flower Show Judges (Saturday, 9:45-10 a.m.) on the steps of the courthouse.
• Standard Flower Show "Passport to Cityline," featuring Cityline series of hydrangeas (Saturday, 1-5 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.) Featuring 500 horticultural entries, table design and artistic crafts
• "For The Beauty of The Earth" Art Exhibit featuring works by local artists (Saturday, 1-5 p.m. and Sunday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m)
Admission to Courthouse events is free.
Douglas County Museum of History & Art
6754 Broad Street, Douglasville, GA 30134
• Miniature Gardens display (Saturday & Sunday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.)
• Art In The Garden" Exhibit (Saturday & Sunday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.)
• Tourism Information & Welcome Center
• Butterfly Garden*
Admission to Museum events is free.
Douglas County High School Grounds
8705 Campbellton Street, Douglasville, GA 30134
• Designer Gardens (Saturday & Sunday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.)
McPlants (Craig McManus) design & contractor (McPlants.com)
A Design Company (Susanne Hudson), interior & garden design sh.designco@yahoo.com
Tara Dillard, landscape design & author (taradillard.com)
Garden & Farm JUNKshun (Pickin'Peaches 6632 Broad St Douglasville, GA)
Admission to High School events is free.
Master Gardeners' Vegetable Garden
6770 Selman Drive, Douglasville, GA 30134 (adjacent to Douglas Public Health)
• Master Gardeners' Vegetable Garden (Saturday & Sunday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.)
• Scarecrow Exhibit (Saturday & Sunday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.)
• Butterfly Garden
Admission to Vegetable Garden events is free.
Cultural Arts Council
8652 Campbellton Street, Douglasville, GA 30134
• View DC Art Guild's Exhibit & Shop Their Arts & Crafts Sale
• Pop Up Arts Shop
Admission to Cultural Arts Council events is free.
Garden Tours Featuring Nationally Recognized Gardens
$25 per person
9 a.m. - 5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday
Free shuttle to all in-town gardens. Visitors must drive to gardens outside the downtown area. Maps provided on your purchased ticket. Location: Various
Tickets may be purchased at the Douglas County Museum of History and Art, 6754 Broad Street, Douglasville, Georgia, 30134 on Saturday June 2 thru Sunday, June 3, 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. and at the Douglas County Courthouse, 8700 Hospital Drive, Douglasville, Georgia 30134 on Saturday, June 2, and Sunday, June 3, 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Pre-Event Wine Tasting $25 per person
7-9 p.m., Friday, June 1
Douglas County Museum of History and Art, 6754 Broad Street, Douglasville, GA 30134
This fun evening will include tasting wine, previewing the miniature gardens displays and the art exhibits. Guest will also have the opportunity to see all the other interesting exhibits during this fundraiser for the Museum. Tickets may be purchased at the Douglas County Museum of History and Art, 6754 Broad Street, Douglasville, Georgia, 30134 on Tuesday, May 1 through Friday, June 1, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and at the door.
