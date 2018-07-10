The Douglasville Downtown Development Authority and Main Street Douglasville Program will celebrate National Ice Cream Day by hosting an Ice Cream Social on Sunday, July 15 from 3-5 p.m. on O’Neal Plaza. The event is part of an ongoing campaign to recruit an ice cream shop to downtown Douglasville.
Several city departments and downtown partners will be participating in the activities including the Douglasville Police Department, Convention & Visitors Bureau, Parks and Recreation Department, the Douglasville Conference Center, Keep Douglasville Beautiful, Maintenance and Sanitation, and Douglas County Economic Development Authority.
“We are very excited to host the Ice Cream Social once again in downtown Douglasville,” said Douglasville Downtown Development Authority Director Patrice R. Williams. “We initially started discussing this in the office back in January of 2015 as a way to help highlight the community’s desire to bring an ice cream shop to our downtown. However, this event has transformed into a unique way of celebrating our downtown and everything it has to offer to residents and the business community. We are proud to say that over the last several years the event has doubled in size, drawing over 1500 people to downtown Douglasville!”
Along with focusing on attracting an ice cream shop to downtown Douglasville, the Downtown Development Authority and Main Street Douglasville Program has continued to focus on creating quality events in downtown. “By hosting trending events such as Food Truck Mondays, Ultimate Block Party and the Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting Ceremony, we are able to garner the attention of visitors and the business community, said Main Street Manager April McKown. “It is our hope that we are able to help create a sense of place in our downtown, where residents can create memories that will last a lifetime.”
The ice cream is free — close to 2,000 servings were handed out last year. All who wish to participate in the Ice Cream Social are encouraged to arrive early, as it is one serving per person and servings are limited.
For more information regarding events in downtown Douglasville, contact the Main Street Office at 678-449-3102 or mckowna@douglasvillega.gov. To inquire about opening a business in downtown Douglasville, contact the Downtown Development Authority Office at 678-449-3028 or williamsp@douglasvillega.gov.
