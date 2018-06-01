Crime –no matter how small it may seem — still doesn’t pay.
Evidently, seeing someone who parked his motorcycle in a handicapped zone in downtown Douglasville has raised the ire of those on social media — and in this case, it proved useful in order to catch the nameless culprit.
A self-made video of a man parking illegally in front of O’Neal Plaza in downtown Douglasville late last week was quickly spread across social media —and was also viewed by Douglas County Solicitor General Matthew Krull.
Rachelle Chapman posted on Facebook May 24 that her friend, who is in a wheelchair, had encountered the culprit for the second time in two weeks in the particular parking spot in Douglasville. Chapman said her friend had informed the individual that he was blocking the wheelchair access area that allows a wheelchair ramp to come out of the van.
“Immediately, I recognized O’Neal Plaza in downtown Douglasville where the incident occurred,” said Krull. “I also know that there have been a lot of issues with vehicles blocking access to those particular designated handicapped spaces. Furthermore, being familiar with that area and those parking spots, it appeared to be a violation of O.C.G.A 40-6-226 (b)(3).”
Krull said the code states that “It shall be unlawful for any person to stop, stand, or park any vehicle in any area directly connecting with a parking place for persons with disabilities which area is clearly designed and designated for access to such parking place for persons with disabilities.”
His said that office made a post last Friday on Facebook asking to identify the individual, so that the incident could be further investigated.
“We received numerous calls and messages identifying the individual,” Krull said. “Late Friday morning I was notified that the Douglasville Police Department had also identified the individual and I agreed that they would issue a formal accusation charging him with the violation.”
The man voluntarily reported to the police department on May 25 where he received a citation.
Major J.R. Davidson confirmed that the Douglasville Police Department issued him a citation for the violation and said the case will be handled by the Douglasville Municipal Court.
There is a lesson to be learned from the handicapped parking incident, according to Krull.
“I would like citizens to understand that you can’t park in a marked handicapped space without a properly issued permit,” he said. “The permit can only be used by the individual that it is issued to. Even, if you are driving someone else’s vehicle that has a permit you can’t park in a handicapped space unless the permit holder is in the vehicle with you. Additionally, you can’t park in the marked area adjacent to a handicapped space.”
Davidson said there is a perception that this type of activity is not a priority for the Douglasville Police Department — which he said just isn’t the case.
He suggested that instead of taking pictures, individuals are encouraged to call 911 and get an officer out to the scene to issue a citation.
“Unless there is something major happening, we will be able to get an officer out there quickly to address the situation,” Davidson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.