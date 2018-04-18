Illinois man arrested, accused of stealing $15K in iPhones

An Illinois man was arrested April 13 in Winston after allegedly stealing iPhones worth $15,000.
Sometime between April 12 at noon and 10:37 a.m. the next morning, Parris Shields, 32, of Hazel Crest, Illinois, used the victim's Sprint business account number to purchase 15 iPhones without the victim's' authority, according to the arrest warrant. Shields also unlawfully obtained the victim's pin number to place the iPhone order.
On April 13, between the hours of 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., Shields contacted the victim, posing as a Sprint employee, and took the 15 iPhones, which were worth $15,000, off of the victim's front porch on Oak Grove Court, according to the arrest warrant.
Shields made his initial court appearance on Monday morning and was charged with identity fraud, theft by deception, and theft by taking, jail records show. Shields' bond was denied.
