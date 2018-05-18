Jackson named assistant city manager

Chelsea Jackson was appointed to the position of assistant city manager for the city of Douglasville during the Douglasville City Council’s regular meeting on Monday, May 7. Jackson was nominated for the position by Mayor Rochelle Robinson and was unanimously approved for the appointment by the city council.
Jackson is a graduate of Armstrong State University with a bachelor of science degree in criminal justice and also earned a master of public administration from Kennesaw State University with a concentration in governmental administration. She previously served the city as operations manager and through her hard work, time commitment and dedication was promoted to the position. Jackson has nine years of experience in the public sector and previously worked for the city of Smyrna, Georgia.
“Ms. Jackson has accepted any assignment and exceeded my expectations, she has helped me in numerous ways including organizing and planning several of my special events and initiatives throughout the city,” Robinson said. “She believes in government transparency and providing excellent customer service to our constituents and the departments she will oversee will help aid in continuing and increasing the transparency within our local government.”
The assistant city manager position will oversee Information Technology, Conference Center and Tourism Operations, Community Relations and the customer service component of the city.
During her report, City Manager Marcia Hampton praised Jackson’s professional abilities,
“I found someone who could potentially be better than me, “ Hampton said. “Ms. Jackson is talented, humble and very smart and will be able to go very far in local government.”
“I am beyond excited for the opportunity and extremely humbled that all of our elected officials believe in me. Being a public servant is a position I do not take lightly and I am here to serve Douglasville and to ensure the 33,000 residents of this city are well-taken care of,” said Jackson.
