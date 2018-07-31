Jason’s Deli is making plans to come to Douglasville.
The sandwich shop known for its “wholesome ingredients” will present a development plan to the Douglasville City Council at Thursday’s legislative work session.
The plans call for the Douglasville Jason’s Deli to be built at Chapel Hill Village where L.A. Fitness, Yogli Mogli, Aldi and Blue Agave are located.
Jason’s Deli plans to build a free standing restaurant with a drive through at the corner of Chapel Hill Road and South Elizabeth Drive, a city official told the Sentinel on Tuesday.
Once the council approves the development plan, which is dated June 28, the next step would be for Jason’s Deli to get a building permit from the city.
The submission of a development plan by Jason’s Deli comes a year after the Douglas County Planning and Zoning Board and Board of Commissioners signed off on rezoning an office building at 2976 Chapel Hill Road just north of Chapel Hill Village.
The developer of that site planned to tear down the office building and build a strip mall and had hoped to bring Jason’s Deli in as one of the tenants.
While there hasn’t been any movement on tearing down the office building and building the strip mall, Jason’s Deli appears to have moved on in submitting development plans to the city of Douglasville for the free standing store the city council will take up Thursday night.
Also on Thursday’s city council agenda is a public hearing for DC Package Store, which is seeking an application for an alcoholic license for retail sale of wine and malt beverages and spirituous liquor in the old Cinco de Mayo building 3281 Highway 5.
Southern Lanes, which recently opened in the Your Bowling Center location off Fairburn Road, is also seeking an alcoholic beverages license at the meeting.
