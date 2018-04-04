Douglas County's unemployment rate has had little change in February, as it eases into its second quarter. February's jobless rate was at 4.6 percent, down one-tenth of a percentage point from January's 4.7 percent, according to the Georgia Department of Labor.
This time last year, Douglas County's jobless rate was at 5.5 percent.
The city of Douglasville, with a workforce of 17,425 in February, saw its unemployment rate drop to 4.8 percent in February, a decrease of two-tenths of a percentage point from January. In February 2017, Douglasville's unemployment rate was 5.7 percent, showing a significant decrease from over a year ago.
The state's unemployment rate has remained steady at 4.5 percent in both January and February, down from 5.2 percent in February 2017.
Across the nation, the seasonally-adjusted employment rate in the United States reported a reading of 4.1 percent in February, steady from January's rate and a sharp decline from February 2017's jobless rate of 4.7 percent.
Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said metro Atlanta set more records in February as all of its critical job measures trended in the right direction again.
Butler noted jobs, employed residents, and labor force all increased. At the same time, unemployment claims dropped.
"It's good to see we picked up this year right where we left off from 2017," Butler said. "I expect Georgia will have a very good 2018. And, it's great to see so many of our local communities have gotten off to a good start."
In February, the number of employed residents in the Atlanta area, at 2.97 million, was another record for the region. The area added 46,862 employed residents over the month and 116,029 for the year.
Jobs climbed by 20,800 to 2.73 million in February. The change over the past 12 months was 52,600.
Leisure and hospitality, professional and business services, education and health, construction and government jobs showed the greatest gains, Butler said.
Georgia's 14 metropolitan statistical areas (MSA) had unemployment rates that varied from a low of 3.6 percent in Gainesville to Dalton's 5.5 percent.
Initial claims for unemployment were down about 36 percent for the month and about 5 percent for the year.
Counties included in the metro Atlanta statistical area are Barrow, Bartow, Butts, Carroll, Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Dawson, DeKalb, Douglas, Fayette, Forsyth, Fulton, Gwinnett, Haralson, Heard, Henry, Jasper, Lamar, Meriwether, Morgan, Newton, Paulding, Pickens, Pike, Rockdale, Spalding and Walton.
Here are unemployment numbers in November for other nearby counties:
• Carroll: 4.6 percent in February, remaining the same from January, but down from 5.7 percent in February 2017.
• Coweta: 3.9 percent in February, up slightly from 3.8 percent in January, and down from 4.7 percent in February 2017.
• Haralson: 4.4 percent in February, remaining at 4.4 percent in January, and down from 5.4 percent in February 2017.
• Paulding: 3.9 percent in February, remaining at 3.9 percent in January, and down from 4.5 percent in February 2017
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.