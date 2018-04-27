Douglas County Superior Court Judge William “Beau” McClain denied fellow Democratic solicitor general candidate Christina Peterson’s request to disqualify Rudy Harris from the race at a hearing Wednesday morning.
Sonya Compton is also running as a Democrat in the May 22 Democratic primary for solicitor general, with the winner moving on to face incumbent Republican Matthew Krull in the Nov. 6 general election.
McClain's ruling in Harris' favor came after the Board of Elections and Registration (BOER) previously denied Peterson’s request because the board determined that solicitor general is a position of judicial nature, which is exempt from the 12-month residency requirement.
On Wednesday morning, Peterson argued that the position wasn’t of judicial nature because a solicitor general isn’t a judge.
Harris rebutted that solicitor general is of a judicial nature because, with positions like superior court judge, the only residency requirement is that you must live in the county permanently when you get the position.
Peterson responded to that argument by highlighting the fact the residency requirement is for candidates in an election and not appointed officials. After hearing both arguments, McClain said that he disagreed with Peterson and agreed with the BOER and Harris.
“Look at the words of the statute,” McClain said. “My reasoning is that it’s quite obvious that the statutory language does not use the word ‘judge.’ It says ‘office of a judicial nature.’ So it’s pretty obvious that the General Assembly would, in regards to this statute, if it wanted to exempt judges, those exercising judicial power as defined by Ms. Peterson and her citation of the constitution, then indeed it would do so. It needed to use the specific word ‘exempt judges’ and we all know what that means.”
Peterson said after McClain's ruling that she disagreed with the judge.
“I do respect what Judge McClain has to say, but one thing he ruled on was the office was Quasi-judicial in nature and not judicial in nature,” Peterson said. “Legislative and case law have really separated Quasi-judicial and judicial. I think there might still be a slight issue with people’s understanding of what judicial offices in nature mean, but either way I’m going to continue to run my race. I am a homeowner resident of Douglas County. I just want people to be aware of who’s running in this race and Harris is not a resident of Douglas County.”
Harris, who previously missed the BOER’s hearing due to working cases as an assistant district attorney in Fulton County, said that the election is up to the voters now.
“You’ve got a person who’s been caught on camera stealing on multiple occasions,” Harris said. “They’ve filed complaints and baseless appeals at a cost of taxpayer’s time and resources as well as money. I just think it’s up to the voters to decide if that’s what they want.”
Harris was referring to ring.com videos that his camp has publicly released online. The videos appear to show Harris knocking on doors before leaving one of his campaign door hangers at the homes and walking away. The videos are followed by Peterson, in areas that appear to be the same as the areas that Harris’ videos were in, making a pulling down motion and putting up her campaign door hangers before running back to her car.
Peterson has denied allegations she stole campaign materials from Harris, and said that she is running a “clean race.”
Advance voting begins on April 30 and primary election day is May 22.
