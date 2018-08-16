The Supreme Court of Georgia on Friday, Aug. 10 honored Douglas County Juvenile Court Judge Peggy H. Walker with one of the most prestigious awards given by the state’s highest court.
Chief Justice P. Harris Hines and Justice David E. Nahmias presented Judge Walker with its “Amicus Curiae” award, which is Latin for “friend of the court,” at a luncheon meeting of the Douglas County Bar Association. The Amicus Curiae award is a recognition of judges, attorneys and others who have provided exceptional service and leadership to Georgia’s judiciary.
For 20 years, Judge Walker has served as Douglas County’s sole full-time juvenile court judge, helping shape the lives of thousands of children. She is considered a leader, nationally and statewide, in child welfare and juvenile justice policy.
Two years ago, Judge Walker served as President of the National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges. She also has served as President of Georgia’s Council of Juvenile Court Judges.
Appointed by former Gov. Sonny Perdue, Judge Walker served as Chair of the Georgia Commission on Family Violence for two years and was a member for six, leading the effort to draft a state plan to end domestic violence.
Gov. Nathan Deal appointed her to the Child Fatality Review Panel, which studies the deaths of children in an attempt to prevent them, and today she serves as Vice Chair. Gov. Deal also appointed her to the Georgia Child Welfare Reform Council, which he created to improve the state’s child welfare system and its ability to protect its most vulnerable citizens.
She was a longtime member as well of the Georgia Supreme Court’s Justice for Children Committee, which is chaired by Justice Nahmias. Under her leadership, Judge Walker has received two federal grants to serve at-risk children, and her court was most recently chosen as a federal demonstration site for helping infants and young children affected by substance abuse.
“Judge Walker has been a tireless advocate for children and a leader among those who preside over their cases,” said Chief Justice Hines. “Her optimism, and her expertise in determining the best interests of children in sometimes horrific circumstances, inspires us all.”
