WELLSTAR DOUGLAS HOSPITAL
8954 HOSPITAL DR DOUGLASVILLE, GA 30134-2272
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 06-29-2018
DOUGLAS SENIOR SERVICES
6287 FAIRBURN RD DOUGLASVILLE, GA 30134
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-29-2018
FOXHALL SPORTING CLUB - THE STABLES CATERING KITCHEN
8000 CAPPS FERRY RD DOUGLASVILLE, GA 30135
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 06-27-2018
SAMARVIS CARIBBEAN CUISINE
4010 BANKHEAD HWY STE B DOUGLASVILLE, GA 30134
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-27-2018
LA QUINTA INN - FOOD
1000 LINNENKOHL DR DOUGLASVILLE, GA 30134
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 06-25-2018
HOLIDAY INN EXPRESS ATLANTA WEST - FOOD
7101 CONCOURSE PKWY DOUGLASVILLE, GA 30134
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 06-27-2018
ECONO LODGE INN & SUITES - FOOD
8304 CHEROKEE BLVD DOUGLASVILLE, GA 30134
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 06-20-2018
ANNETTE'S HOMECOOKING
6405 FAIRBURN RD DOUGLASVILLE, GA 30134
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 06-19-2018
CARIBBEAN KITCHEN BAR & GRILL, INC
6002 FAIRBURN RD DOUGLASVILLE, GA 30134
Last Inspection Score: 78
Last Inspection Date: 06-20-2018
ATLANTA BIBLE CAMP (CAMP INAGEHI)
2214 CAMP INAGEHI RD DOUGLASVILLE, GA 30134
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 06-19-2018
STEVI B'S PIZZA
7003 CONCOURSE PKWY DOUGLASVILLE, GA 30134
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 06-26-2018
BENTON HOUSE OF DOUGLASVILLE
4999 PRESTLEY MILL RD DOUGLASVILLE, GA 30135
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-29-2018
THE LUNCHBOX LITHIA SPRINGS LLC DBA WINGS R US
570 THORNTON RD STE 300 LITHIA SPRINGS, GA 30122
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 06-27-2018
FOXHALL LEGACY LOOKOUT KITCHEN
8000 CAPPS FERRY RD DOUGLASVILLE, GA 30135
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 06-27-2018
DOUGLASVILLE NURSING AND REHAB CENTER
4028 HIGHWAY 5 DOUGLASVILLE, GA 30135-3530
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-27-2018
THE KITCHEN
8252 DALLAS HWY STE B DOUGLASVILLE, GA 30134
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 06-27-2018
BEAVER CREEK BISCUIT COMPANY
1451 SIX FLAGS RD LITHIA SPRINGS, GA 30122
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 06-29-2018
ZAXBY'S
2609 LEE RD LITHIA SPRINGS, GA 30122-3356
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 06-28-2018
MCDONALD'S
843 THORNTON RD LITHIA SPRINGS, GA 30122
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 06-27-2018
LEATHERS 78 CAFE
9366 E HIGHWAY 78 VILLA RICA, GA 30180-2917
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 06-28-2018
KRYSTAL #7
5716 FAIRBURN RD DOUGLASVILLE, GA 30134
Last Inspection Score: 78
Last Inspection Date: 06-19-2018
MCDONALD'S
2480 MIRROR LAKE BLVD VILLA RICA, GA 30180
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 06-04-2018
ATLANTA'S FINEST
7981 HWY 78 WINSTON, GA 30187
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 06-20-2018
THORNTON WINGS AND MORE
2626 SKYVIEW DR STE A LITHIA SPRINGS, GA 30122
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 06-28-2018
LA FIESTA MEX GRILL AND BAR
2000 MIRROR LAKE PKWY STE UV VILLA RICA, GA 30180
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 06-25-2018
JOHNNY'S NEW YORK STYLE PIZZA
2000 MIRROR LAKE BLVD STE A VILLA RICA, GA 30180
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 06-25-2018
