WELLSTAR DOUGLAS HOSPITAL

8954 HOSPITAL DR DOUGLASVILLE, GA 30134-2272

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 06-29-2018

DOUGLAS SENIOR SERVICES

6287 FAIRBURN RD DOUGLASVILLE, GA 30134

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-29-2018

FOXHALL SPORTING CLUB - THE STABLES CATERING KITCHEN

8000 CAPPS FERRY RD DOUGLASVILLE, GA 30135

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 06-27-2018

SAMARVIS CARIBBEAN CUISINE

4010 BANKHEAD HWY STE B DOUGLASVILLE, GA 30134

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-27-2018

LA QUINTA INN - FOOD

1000 LINNENKOHL DR DOUGLASVILLE, GA 30134

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 06-25-2018

HOLIDAY INN EXPRESS ATLANTA WEST - FOOD

7101 CONCOURSE PKWY DOUGLASVILLE, GA 30134

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 06-27-2018

ECONO LODGE INN & SUITES - FOOD

8304 CHEROKEE BLVD DOUGLASVILLE, GA 30134

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 06-20-2018

ANNETTE'S HOMECOOKING

6405 FAIRBURN RD DOUGLASVILLE, GA 30134

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 06-19-2018

CARIBBEAN KITCHEN BAR & GRILL, INC

6002 FAIRBURN RD DOUGLASVILLE, GA 30134

Last Inspection Score: 78

Last Inspection Date: 06-20-2018

ATLANTA BIBLE CAMP (CAMP INAGEHI)

2214 CAMP INAGEHI RD DOUGLASVILLE, GA 30134

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 06-19-2018

STEVI B'S PIZZA

7003 CONCOURSE PKWY DOUGLASVILLE, GA 30134

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 06-26-2018

BENTON HOUSE OF DOUGLASVILLE

4999 PRESTLEY MILL RD DOUGLASVILLE, GA 30135

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-29-2018

THE LUNCHBOX LITHIA SPRINGS LLC DBA WINGS R US

570 THORNTON RD STE 300 LITHIA SPRINGS, GA 30122

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 06-27-2018

FOXHALL LEGACY LOOKOUT KITCHEN

8000 CAPPS FERRY RD DOUGLASVILLE, GA 30135

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 06-27-2018

DOUGLASVILLE NURSING AND REHAB CENTER

4028 HIGHWAY 5 DOUGLASVILLE, GA 30135-3530

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-27-2018

THE KITCHEN

8252 DALLAS HWY STE B DOUGLASVILLE, GA 30134

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 06-27-2018

BEAVER CREEK BISCUIT COMPANY

1451 SIX FLAGS RD LITHIA SPRINGS, GA 30122

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 06-29-2018

ZAXBY'S

2609 LEE RD LITHIA SPRINGS, GA 30122-3356

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 06-28-2018

MCDONALD'S

843 THORNTON RD LITHIA SPRINGS, GA 30122

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 06-27-2018

LEATHERS 78 CAFE

9366 E HIGHWAY 78 VILLA RICA, GA 30180-2917

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 06-28-2018

KRYSTAL #7

5716 FAIRBURN RD DOUGLASVILLE, GA 30134

Last Inspection Score: 78

Last Inspection Date: 06-19-2018

MCDONALD'S

2480 MIRROR LAKE BLVD VILLA RICA, GA 30180

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 06-04-2018

ATLANTA'S FINEST

7981 HWY 78 WINSTON, GA 30187

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 06-20-2018

THORNTON WINGS AND MORE

2626 SKYVIEW DR STE A LITHIA SPRINGS, GA 30122

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 06-28-2018

LA FIESTA MEX GRILL AND BAR

2000 MIRROR LAKE PKWY STE UV VILLA RICA, GA 30180

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 06-25-2018

JOHNNY'S NEW YORK STYLE PIZZA

2000 MIRROR LAKE BLVD STE A VILLA RICA, GA 30180

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 06-25-2018

