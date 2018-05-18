Sunflower Life Community Health Consulting is presenting its second "Just for the Health of It" program on the critical topic of children's mental health on Saturday, May 19, 2018. The free and open-to-everyone event will be held at Anything but Ordinary Events and More, 6650 W. Broad St., in Douglasville, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
The event will present information and education to parents, caregivers and teachers on the causes of the rising numbers of stress, depression and suicide among children and youth and what we as a community can do to reduce incidences.
Free registration for adults and children is available on Eventbrite.com or call Anything but Ordinary Events and More at 770-905-3911. Lunch will be available.
According to a report by Voices for Georgia's Children, two out of three of Georgia's youth with major depression do not receive adequate mental health services. The most tragic consequence of not receiving treatment is suicide which has a devastating impact on the state. Suicide is the third leading cause of death for children and youth 10-24.
Special guests on the program include District 66 State Rep. Kimberly Alexander, who will bring greetings and share policies and legislation on mental health in Georgia.
Mental Health America's KIDS ON THE BLOCK, a troupe of life-size multicultural puppets will interact and engage with children ages 5-13 about their health, feelings, hopes, fears and other issues important to them.
Dr. Michael Cook, from Micah Counseling Center in Atlanta, will discuss how to recognize signs of stress and depression and how to talk with children and youth about mental health.
Emily Lawery, Cobb/Douglas County Community Services Board, will provide information on resources and services for families experiencing mental health challenges. Sheri McGuinness, president and CEO, Suicide Prevention Action Network of GA, will provide information regarding suicide treatment and services. Beth Petri, owner of Infused Bath and Body, LLC, will conduct arts, crafts and games with the children.
Founder/Owner Barbara Baylor of Sunflower Life Community Health Consulting provides informational and educational workshops, training and teaching on lifestyle skills that promote and enhance good health, wellness and longevity.
Barbara Baylor has a Master of Public Health degree and may be contacted via email at sunfllc@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.