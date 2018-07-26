Secretary of State Brian Kemp won the Republican nomination for governor in Tuesday’s primary runoff election, defeating Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle handily.
Kemp will face Democrat Stacey Abrams, the former state House Minority Leader, in November to determine Georgia’s next governor with two-term incumbent Gov. Nathan Deal term-limited. Abrams defeated Stacey Evans in May to win the Democratic nomination for governor.
Unofficial results on the Secretary of State’s website showed Kemp getting 406,639 votes (69.45 percent) statewide in the GOP primary runoff, compared with Cagle’s 178,878 votes (30.55 percent).
There were no local races being decided in the runoff. However, GOP primary runoff voters in Douglas County helped decide the party’s nominees for governor, lieutenant governor and secretary of state. Democrats in Douglas County helped decide their party’s nominee for state school superintendent.
Kemp won a larger percentage of votes among Douglas County Republicans than he did in his decisive statewide victory, collecting 4,769 votes (73.17 percent) to Cagle’s 1,749 (26.83 percent) in Douglas County.
President Donald Trump tweeted his support of Kemp last week, giving him his “full and total endorsement” on Twitter, and Vice President Mike Pence was in Georgia over the weekend to campaign for Kemp, who was considered the underdog to Cagle. Cagle had won three statewide races and collected 39 percent of the vote to Kemp’s 25.55 percent to advance from a field of five candidates vying for the GOP nomination in the May primary election.
The race was called early Tuesday night and Cagle congratulated Kemp on Twitter.
“You ran a great campaign & Georgia Republicans trust you to carry our mantle forward,” Cagle wrote to Kemp. “To the #CagleLead supporters, Nita and I are truly touched by your dedication and commitment to our future!! We gave it our all & I’m proud of all we accomplished!”
Kemp thanked both Trump and Pence in a speech to his supporters at his victory party in Athens Tuesday night.
"We cannot forget that tweet that we heard around Georgia," Kemp said, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution “We had the momentum in this race. But those endorsements by the president and the vice president poured gasoline on the fire.”
In the race for lieutenant governor, Geoff Duncan appeared to win the Republican nomination, getting 50.16 percent of the vote (279,227) to David Shafer’s 49.84 percent (277,497), according to unofficial results reported on the Secretary of State’s website.
If Duncan’s win stands, he will face Democratic nominee Sarah Amico in November.
Shafer, who had been the favorite, collected 3,331 votes (52.95 percent) in Douglas County Tuesday to Duncan’s 2,960 (47.05 percent).
Brad Raffensperger won the GOP nomination for Secretary of State easily Tuesday, taking 61.76 percent of the vote (329,668) to defeat David Belle Isle (38.24 percent, 204,160 votes).
Among Douglas County Republicans, Raffensperger won a larger percentage of the votes, taking 74.95 percent (4,619) to Isle’s 25.05 percent (1,544).
Raffensperger will take on Democratic primary winner John Barrow in November.
Georgia Democrats decided their nominee for state school superintendent Tuesday in what was the only race on the ballot for Douglas County Democrats.
Otha Thornton Jr. won the Democratic nomination handily, with 86,691 votes (59.10 percent) statewide to defeat Sid Chapman (40.90 percent, 59,998). In Douglas County, Thornton won a larger percent than he got statewide, taking 645 votes (65.15 percent) to Chapman’s 345 votes (34.85 percent).
Thornton moves on to face Republican incumbent Richard Woods in November. Woods held off his GOP primary challenger, former State School Superintendent John Barge, in May to win the nomination without a runoff.
