The Douglas County Board of Commissioners approved new leadership for the Elections and Voter Registration Department at their April 17 meeting. The Board of Commissioners voted to approve Milton Kidd as the next elections supervisor for Douglas County. Kidd has been vital to the continued achievements of the Elections and Voter Registration Department, said Rick Martin, county spokesman.
Kidd was hired and served as the deputy elections supervisor for Douglas County in 2015 before being promoted to head the department. Kidd believes working in elections has been a rewarding career for him because he believes that elections are the one way that citizens can have a direct impact on his or her community.
"I look forward to continuing to work for the citizens of Douglas County, governed by the ideas and guiding principles of honest, free and fair elections, " Kidd said. "I believe in an open process of elections and informing voters of how the election process actually works here in Georgia as a whole, and in Douglas County specifically."
Kidd grew up in East St. Louis, Illinois, a small town that had a mixture of blue and white collar workers right next to St. Louis, Missouri. It was there he learned the value of an education and its life changing effects.
Kidd graduated from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville with a bachelor's degree in psychology. He then received his master's degree in public administration and policy analysis.
Kidd is currently working to further his education while working on his Ph.D. in public policy.
Kidd joined the Fulton County Government in 2011. While working for Fulton County, Kidd gained the opportunity to work in the Voter Registration and Elections Department, where he got a first-hand view of the importance and the impact of early voting.
"Growing up as a child, I remember my mother and grandmothers instilling in me the importance of individuals taking an active role in the governance and upkeep of his or her own communities," Kidd said.
Kidd went on to become a registration officer for Fulton County and personally helped to register thousands of voters in the county. He was placed in charge of Fulton County's North Annex Service Center, one of three of the county's election offices. This office serviced the voters of the municipalities of Johns Creek, Roswell, Sandy Springs, Alpharetta, and the City of Milton. This territory consists of over 350,000 registered voters.
Kidd believes his vast knowledge and education working in election departments can be an asset to Douglas County.
"Working in elections, you have to sometimes move to other counties in order to advance in your career path and gain knowledge to help and serve others," Kidd said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.