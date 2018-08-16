Krull elected president of Georgia Association of Solicitors-General

Douglas County Solicitor General Matthew Krull was unanimously elected president of the Georgia Association of Solicitors-General for the 2018-2019 term at a recent association meeting in Gainesville, Georgia.
The association protects the interests of the public in the criminal justice system as it relates to the handling of misdemeanor cases and county ordinance violations and defines the proper role of prosecutors and the public in the prosecution of the aforesaid cases. It also provides a means of communication and cooperation between solicitors-general and solicitor's offices. The association also works closely with the Georgia General Assembly on legislative issues that affect public safety and criminal justice in the state of Georgia.
"I am humbled and honored to have been endorsed to serve as President of the entire state organization and I look forward to providing a positive means of cooperation between the solicitor's offices, the Prosecuting Attorneys' Council and the District Attorneys' Association of Georgia," said Krull.
"I look forward to continuing to work with my fellow colleagues throughout Georgia on criminal justice issues that are important to our citizens and crime victims." Krull added.
The president acts as a spokesperson to the larger community regarding the association and appoints full members to the standing committees.
