Lee Road Waffle House will be ninth in county

Construction has begun on a new Waffle House at the intersection of Lee Road and Monier Avenue just south of the Interstate 20 bridge. Crews of workers on heavy equipment were moving dirt and rocks last week where a deserted self-service car wash once stood.
Despite Facebook rumors that this Waffle House will sport a drive-through window, according to Pat Warner, director of public relations and external affairs with Waffle House, Inc., it will not have a drive through window.
"It will not have a drive through window, Warner said. "We have one restaurant with a drive through that's in Stone Mountain, Ga. This one will be a standard Waffle House serving great food 24-hours a day, seven days a week."
A member of the Waffle House construction team said they expect to lay a foundation and begin putting up walls within the next two weeks, depending on the weather.
Warner said the Lee Road Waffle House is looking for open in the late fall -- possibly October.
He said, "This far out it's hard to pinpoint a date since things may change in the construction process. When it opens we will have nine restaurants operating in Douglas County."
The first Waffle House opened on Labor Day 1955 in Avondale Estates on the east side of Atlanta, fulfilling the dream of Joe Rogers Sr. and Tom Forkner. A couple of years later, in 1957, Unit 2 was acquired and by 1961, there were four small restaurants.
The Waffle House headquarters is located in Norcross. The 24-hour-a-day restaurant has approximately 1,700 restaurants in 25 states.
