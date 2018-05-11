Leonard appointed DA by governor

Gov. Nathan Deal announced Thursday he has appointed Ryan Leonard as Douglas County District Attorney.
Leonard will serve until the 2020 elections when he will go before the voters for a full four-year term. He has been acting DA since earlier this year when former DA Brian Fortner was appointed by the governor to a state court judgeship.
“I am humbled and honored to receive the appointment of Governor Deal to serve the people of Douglas County as their next district attorney,” Leonard said. “I look forward to serving our community as I have for the last 12 years, first as an assistant DA, then as chief ADA, and most recently as the acting district attorney.”
Leonard, Dalia Racine, a Douglasville resident serving as assistant district attorney in DeKalb County, and current Douglas County Solicitor General Matthew Krull submitted their names for the appointment. The three were interviewed in Deal’s office Wednesday and the decision to appoint Leonard was made public by the governor's office Thursday afternoon.
Krull said Thursday he is happy for Leonard.
“I want to congratulate Ryan on getting the appointment and look forward to working with his office to make Douglas County a safe place for our citizens,” Krull said. “I also want to thank Governor Deal for the chance to meet with him and discuss all the transformative programs we’ve done in the Solicitor’s Office to seek justice and get people out of the criminal justice system. I love my job as solicitor, and I am happy to continue to serve. I do it everyday and I am passionate about it.”
Racine didn’t respond to messages left by Sentinel press time Thursday.
Krull, who is running for a new term as solicitor general, faces no opposition in the Republican primary and in the November general election will take on the Democratic primary winner where Sonya Compton, Rudy Harris and Christina Peterson are all vying for their party’s nomination.
Leonard, a Republican, had been set to face off in the November general election with Racine, a Democrat who came within less than 500 votes from winning the job four years ago.
But with Fortner leaving the job before the end of his four-year term, it was Deal’s prerogative under state law to appoint the position or let the voters decide this year and Deal chose the former.
Leonard said he pledges to “aggressively and relentlessly prosecute to the fullest extent of the law both violent criminals and sexual deviants who come into our county and seek to harm our citizens and prey upon our citizens and our children.”
Leonard added: “While we will remain uncompromising in our pursuit of justice in these serious cases, we will also remain committed to helping those among us who suffer from substance abuse addiction and mental health issues to overcome their issues and return to society for the better. My office will remain open to all citizens of our county, and we will continue to work with various community organizations to help those eligible for opportunities like expungements and record restrictions to clear their record and return to gainful employment. This is a responsibility that I do not take lightly, and I would not pursue unless I knew that I was capable of keeping citizens of Douglas County safe. I look forward to serving my community and am extremely optimistic about the future we will build together. “
Leonard has worked for the Douglas Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office since 2006 and has been the acting district attorney since March 2018. He received a bachelor’s degree from Georgia Southern University and a law degree from Washington and Lee University School of Law.
Leonard and his wife, Erika, have two children and reside in Douglasville.
