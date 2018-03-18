Leonard sworn in as Acting DA

Special Following the appointment and swearing in of former Douglas County District Attorney Brian Fortner to the position of Douglas County State Court judge, Ryan Leonard became the Acting District Attorney of Douglas County. Leonard was sworn in by Chief Superior Court Judge David T. Emerson. Leonard said he is "Committed to continuing the progress and advances the DA's Office has made in the past four years under the leadership of Brian Fortner and myself," while also emphasizing that "My office will remain vigilant in aggressively prosecuting violent criminal, sexual predators, and career criminals who come into our community and seek to prey upon our friends, family, and neighbors." Leonard, a Republican, will face Democrat Dalia Racine in the November general election to determine who will serve as the new Douglas County DA.

