Lightner named executive director of CAC

The Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/Douglas County (CAC), a nonprofit arts organization, announced Tuesday that its Board of Directors has appointed Emily Lightner as its next executive director. Lightner succeeds Davina Grace Hill, who resigned late last year to pursue other opportunities. Lightner had served as interim executive director after Hill resigned until the CAC board on Tuesday removed the "interim" from her job title.
After graduating from Lithia Springs High School, Lightner relocated to Alabama to attend Jacksonville State University where she was awarded a bachelor’s degree in management and human resources. She subsequently returned to Douglasville where she provided management support for her family’s business, The Red Cockerill Gallery in Austell.
In 2015, she joined the Cultural Arts Council as the office manager and was later promoted to assistant director in 2017. During her tenure, Lightner has successfully led popular CAC programs such as the Taste of Douglasville and its Annual Fund-raising Gala. Lightner has over 10 years of arts education, gallery, and management experience.
Lightner is also involved in the Douglas County Young Professionals Connection, Girl Scouts, DC Gamechangers, and Leadership Douglas, and she is currently participating in the Atlanta Regional Commission’s Arts Leaders of Metro Atlanta (ALMA) program. Lightner was voted by the Douglas County Chamber’s Young Professionals Connection (YPC) as one of the top 10 young professionals in Douglas County of 2017, and she was recently selected as one of the top Women Trailblazers in West Georgia by West Georgia Living Magazine in 2018.
“Emily was a natural fit for the Executive Director position,” said Lisa Doney, president of the Cultural Arts Council’s Board of Directors. “I am confident that Emily will continue to take the Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/Douglas County to new heights as a result of her work experience, leadership skills, and commitment to the advancement of arts in the Douglas County community.”
“I am honored and excited to be appointed as the new executive director for the Cultural Arts Council. I am looking forward to working alongside our dedicated Board of Directors and with the City of Douglasville and Douglas County as we unite to elevate the arts and add value to our growing community,” Lightner said.
Since 1986, the Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/Douglas County has offered high quality cultural events and arts activities in its community. The CAC presents a variety of programs including monthly exhibits, free outdoor concerts, arts education in schools, hands-on workshops and classes for children and adults, gallery talks, book signings and readings, and more.
To learn more about the Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/Douglas County, visit at www.artsdouglas.org.
