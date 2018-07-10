Atlanta West Kia in Lithia Springs is presenting an Operation Kidsafe Regional Child Safety Day on Saturday, July 14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Kia dealership at 1301 Thornton Rd. in Lithia Springs.
According to Dina Brislin, internet marketing and public relations representative, Atlanta West Kia is excited to bring this free opportunity to families in the community to bring children ages one and older to receive a complimentary child safety document, which includes a digital photo and fingerprint of their child.
All information about each child will be confidential and will not be in the database.
The free, family friendly event will have food between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., and families will have an opportunity to meet Douglas County first responders who have been invited to participate in the event.
"We'll be barbecuing a brisket," Brislin said "and have vendors coming out."
She said,"We are a family-oriented dealership. It is very important to take care of our community -- that is our goal."
The event's intent is to help parents develop a family safety plan in the event a child is missing or in immediate danger.
Unfortunately, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), since many children are never reported missing, there is no reliable way to determine the total number of children who are actually missing in the U.S.
However, when a child is reported missing to law enforcement, federal law requires that child be entered into the FBI's National Crime Information Center, also known as NCIC.
The FBI reported in 2017 there were 464,324 NCIC entries for missing children. In 2016, the total number of missing children entries into NCIC was 465,676.
This program empowers parents along with their children, education, awareness and preparation for safety. In 17 years, the program has safe guarded over a million children in America, according to Operation Kidsafe founder Mark Bott.
Atlanta West Kia paid the organization in order to sponsor the Operation Kidsafe Child Safety Day in Lithia Springs, Brislin explained. Operation Kidsafe International, which operates out of Illinois, ships a custom digital fingerprinting unit for use during the July 14 event.
"We're excited about the event and hope a lot of people will come out and participate in this child-safety program," said Brislin.
For more information, visit AtlantaWestKia.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.