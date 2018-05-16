The Douglas County Fire Department is investigating a deadly house fire in Lithia Springs that took two lives. The fire happened sometime around 9:30 p.m. Monday. When Douglas County firefighters arrived at the single-family dwelling in the 500 block of Boulder Park Drive, Lithia Springs, heavy smoke was coming from the house. Firefighters removed two victims and transported them to a local hospital where the victims died due to their injuries, according to local authorities.
The deceased victims have been identified as 28 year old Stacia Williams and 10 year old Jermaude Earl who both lived at the home. The victims were cousins.
Two firefighters were hurt as a result of battling
the fire and were taken to the hospital where they were treated and released.
Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire with the assistance of the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms and the State Fire Marshal's Office.
