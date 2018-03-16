Lithia Springs man charged with distributing counterfeit $20s

A Lithia Springs man was arrested last week after deputies discovered over $1,500 in counterfeit bills on his person.
On March 9, between the hours of 3:20 and 5 p.m. on Manchester Court in Lithia Springs, Timothy Johnson, 27, delivered 78 counterfeit $20 dollar bills, according to the arrest warrant. All of the bills had the same serial number of LGQ03229158 with Asian symbols on the front left side and right back side of the bill, according to the warrant.
During his arrest, Johnson gave Douglas County Sheriff's Dep. Charles Ledbetter a false name and a false date of birth, according to the warrant.
Johnson was charged with 78 counts of first-degree forgery, giving a false name and date of birth to an officer, violation of probation, and manufacturing, purchasing, and distributing marijuana.
Johnson made his initial court appearance in front of Chief Superior Court Judge David T. Emerson on Monday morning and his full bond was not listed. He was still in holding in the Douglas County Jail, as of Thursday afternoon, jail records show.
