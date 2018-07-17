A group of aspiring young chefs from the Douglas County Boys & Girls Club are heading to Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta’s Salsa, Salsa event on Wednesday, July 18, at 11:30 a.m. to put their culinary skills to the test. Hosted at Greystone at Piedmont Park, the event celebrates eating right and staying active and highlights cooking and gardening programs at Boys & Girls Clubs across the city. Nearly 20 Boys & Girls Clubs will participate in this year’s event, competing to create the best salsa in the city and learning dance steps from a professional salsa group.
Young chefs from Douglas County participating include:
• Makarri Henry
• Monique Astin
• Layla Johnson
• Jaylen Kemp
• Sean Woods
• Ciara Downs
• Brooklyn Harvey
• Christian Fletcher
• Jailen Popular
• Adain Henderson
• Layla Whitley
• Tyler Simmons
• Jariah Henry
Boys & Girls Club staff and partners launched the event several years ago to address the obesity epidemic among youth in our state. In fact, Georgia reports the third highest prevalence of overweight children in the country.
“Many kids, particularly from low-income neighborhoods, do not have access to healthy food and safe places to play,” said Missy Dugan, President & CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta. “Programs like this teach our kids that eating right and staying active can be fun. They help kids build healthy habits now we hope will stay with them for a lifetime.”
In preparation for the event, Club staff worked with kids to create and maintain a plentiful vegetable garden and held cooking classes where kids learned about fresh ingredients and eating right. Each Club chooses a recipe name, creates a display for their salsa, and works to promote their entries during the event.
Judged by experts in the city including top chefs and restaurant owners, the salsa will be scored using the following criteria: taste, aroma, consistency, presentation, and originality. The winning salsa will be featured at a local Willy’s restaurant this summer.
About Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta
Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta’s mission is to save and change the lives of children and teens, especially those who need us most, by providing a safe, positive and engaging environment and programs that prepare and inspire them to achieve Great Futures. Through 20-plus Clubs in 10 metro counties, trained and professional staff serve more than 3,300 youth (ages 6-18) daily through programs that foster academic success, healthy lifestyles and character and leadership development. BGCMA also oversees Camp Kiwanis, a 160-acre outdoor residence camp. While the cost to effectively serve those who need us most is more than $5,700 per member, families are asked to pay between $60 and $135 per child each year based on income; and no child is turned away due to inability to pay. For more information, please visit www.bgcma.org.
