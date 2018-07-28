Local legislators react to racial slurs used by Rep. Spencer on TV show

Georgia's Legislative Black Caucus (GLBC) was calling for State Rep. Jason Spencer, R-Woodbine, to resign from the remainder of his term after a bizarre appearance on Sacha Baron Cohen's "Who Is America?" program on Showtime recently.
But a press conference scheduled Wednesday for that purpose was canceled earlier this week after Spencer announced Tuesday night that he would resign from the remainder of his term in the Georgia House effective July 31, following many calls for him to do so. Spencer had run for re-election but lost his Republican primary bid in May.
Spencer was featured on the show shouting a multitude of racial epithets, including the n-word, and brandishing his naked buttocks. He did so ostensibly as part of an anti-terrorism training video meant for elected officials to learn how to protect themselves from terrorists, created by Baron Cohen disguised as an Israeli terrorism expert, Col. Erran Morad.
After the airing of the show, many people called for Spencer's resignation, including the Georgia chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, saying, "Enough is enough."
Georgia House Speaker David Ralston, R-Blue Ridge, asked for the same, saying, "Georgia is better than this" and Gov. Nathan Deal called Spencer's behavior "appalling and offensive."
Spencer offered an explanation for his actions, linking his behavior to unclear thinking as a result of fears over the potential for terrorist actions directed at him or members of his family, beginning with legislation he introduced last year involving the wearing of masks and made worse following the shooting incident at members of U.S. Congress on a baseball field in June of last year.
Spencer also said that despite being assured by Cohen and crew that he would have an opportunity to review and give final approval on the footage; he was not.
Rep. William Boddie, D-East Point, represents parts of east Douglas and south Fulton counties. Boddie was among members of the Black Caucus calling for the resignation of Rep. Spencer prior to his announcement. Boddie sat next to Spencer in the state House for a short time. Following Spencer's decision to step down, Boddie responded by email.
"I'm glad that Rep. Spencer did the right thing and submitted his resignation to Speaker Ralston late last night," Boddie said. "It's time for the Georgia General Assembly to move on from this disturbing incident and get back to working diligently on behalf of all Georgians."
Several other members of the eight-member Douglas County state delegation also weighed in.
Kimberly Alexander, D-Douglasville, said she was pleased that Spencer was doing the right thing by stepping down and said that the important thing for her is that amid a hostile political climate it's important for public servants to recapture their civility, and tolerance for all races.
"We've got to get that back on both sides," she said. "So, I'm happy he made that decision. He would be there until January and I just think it looks bad, the negative element and you know Georgia is the South ... so hopefully everybody can move on and get prepared for 2019."
Sen. Mike Dugan, R-Carrollton, said he didn't know Spencer as well as some other members of the Douglas delegation.
"I would not wish ill on anybody, but if you saw the video, it was reprehensible, and he did the right thing by resigning," Dugan said.
Rep. Micah Gravley, R-Douglasville, said he was "equally disappointed" in both Spencer and in the show.
"The first thing is prayer for him and his family. It's incredibly hard to watch, incredibly sad that his legislative career had to end this way ... I can't condone some of the things that were said in this video ... I'm equally saddened by the type of show that this is on Showtime ... so my prayer is that he and his family can enter into the next chapter in their life," Gravley said.
Gravley also said he was disappointed that Spencer didn't do his homework on the show before agreeing to participate and added that he would never want to see any of his colleagues on either side of the aisle drawn into this type of scenario.
The Showtime program was also criticized by state Sen. Lester Jackson, D-Savannah, chairman of the GLBC, who stated in their press release,
"...I would like to point out the poor judgment used by Showtime producers for airing Rep. Spencer's racist comments and offensive behavior in Sacha Baron Cohen's show 'Who is America?' on Sunday night."
