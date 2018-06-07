A Douglasville man died Saturday from an accident related to a tubing trip on the Chattahoochee River on Saturday.
Sandy Springs Police Public Information Officer Samuel Worsham reported that the victim, Christian Collis, 25, of Douglasville, died around 8:30 p.m. Saturday when a group of males were tubing in the Chattahoochee River and stopped at a location with a rope swing and rock cliffs.
According to Worsham, the victim fell from the cliff, struck some rocks at the base and went under the water. The other members of the group attempted to locate him, but were unsuccessful.
Cobb County Fire and Swift Water Rescue were able to locate the victim at Sandy Point Park, 3700 Akers Dr., and he was taken to Kennestone Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Worsham said the medical examiner is conducting a full investigation to determine the cause of death, and detectives from the Sandy Springs Police Department are also conducting an investigation.
According to officials, with recent large amounts of rain, river levels and currents are at extremely dangerous levels. They ask all to avoid the river until water levels and the current returns to safe levels for swimming.
(0) comments
