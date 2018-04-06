The Georgia Legislature passed a bill March 29 that creates a regional transit authority and provides for a new funding option for metro Atlanta's 13 counties.
On the final version of the bill, Rep. Micah Gravley, R-Douglasville, who represents House District 67, was the only member of Douglas County’s eight-member state delegation who voted against it. Gravley is on vacation this week and didn't immediately respond to messages from the Sentinel.
According to the Atlanta Regional Commission, the legislation will create an Atlanta-region Transit Link Authority or "The ATL," which will oversee regional transit planning for 13 counties in metro Atlanta, including Douglas County.
What this means is that the metro-Atlanta counties — including Douglas — would decide whether to become part of the regional public transit system. The bill stipulates the re-branding of MARTA and other current county transits to The ATL in which MARTA will serve as the heart of a regional transit system expansion.
The 2019 state budget includes $100 million to fund transit projects statewide, including the Atlanta region, in what the ARC calls "the most significant state investment in transit in Georgia history."
The region's current transit systems, including MARTA, CobbLinc, GwinnettCounty Transit and GRTA's Xpress will operate under "The ATL" brand by 2023.
Plans have already been laid to re-brand Douglas County's long-existing Rideshare vanpool system to Connect Douglas, which would ultimately be the umbrella to the vanpool, senior/disabled voucher program and a proposed four-route 15-passenger van service.
Last month, the Douglas County Board of Commissioners earmarked $50,000 to hire The Collaborative Firm, LLC of East Point for branding, public outreach and education services for the county’s Multi-Modal Transportation division.
The branding and outreach program has a cap not to exceed $50,000, which was allocated by the BOC from the county’s Capital Transportation Fund.
According to the ARC, the regional transit legislation "provides flexibility and autonomy for member counties, who must 'opt in' to any specific project or funding mechanism.
Doug Hooker, executive director of the ARC said, "The establishment of a coordinated, regional transit network is critical to the region's future and will help ensure our long-term economic success."
Rep. Kimberly Alexander, D-Douglasville, voted for the transportation bill. She said, "This bill is historic to Georgia considering there are over 117 transit systems in the 159 counties of Georgia."
Alexander said that transportation impacts economic development in any district.
"Transportation and economic development go hand-in-hand and both of these are key issues/concerns from my constituents. Therefore, I voted 'Yes' on both of these bills," she said. "As the county continues to grow and businesses move to the county, it is important to seek other modes of transportation for the citizens. This bill gives the citizens a voice and allows them to vote on transportation needs/outcome for future endeavors."
Gov. Nathan Deal has until May 8 to sign the public transit legislation, which would put the decision in the hands of the counties.
District 30 Senator Mike Dugan, R-Carrollton, said he voted in favor of the public transit bill.
“It would have been really easy to vote ‘NO’ on a bill that had the word 'transit' in it," he said, "but that would have done a disservice to the citizens of both Douglas and Paulding. Both of those counties are in the Non-Attainment Zone as prescribed by the Clean Air Act. As one of the 13 counties that are included in that zone they follow under the jurisdiction of the Georgia Regional Transit Authority or GRTA.”
Dugan said he voted for the transit legislation “because as it stands now you are part of the GRTA Authority without a voice or vote."
He explained that unless one of the 15 people the governor picks to be on the GRTA Board happens to be from Douglas or Paulding, "we really don’t have a vote."
Dugan said that under this new transit legislation, the local counties would have the ultimate say through referendum requirements as to what happens or doesn’t happen in their own community.
Rep. Roger Bruce, D-Atlanta, who is the head of the Douglas County delegation, also voted to support the legislation, though admitting, "It didn't have a lot of things in it that I liked, but it was a staring point."
He said that the metro Atlanta already has a transit system — MARTA— and that this "is almost a matter of not who gets it, but who controls it."
Bruce said, "I would have preferred for this to expand MARTA into areas that want them, instead of reinventing the wheel."
Nonetheless, Bruce said metro Atlanta will be "left behind" if we don't have public transportation.
"You want to put buses where the people are," he said.
District 68 Rep. J. Collins, R-Villa Rica, said he voted "yes" to the transit bill, calling it a "good piece of legislation" that gives a voice to the people of Douglas County.
He said he hopes Douglas County will cultivate a transit plan that will benefit the entire community.
"A one-size-fits-all plan doesn't work," Collins said. "It is past due, One thing we are light years behind in is transportation."
Douglas County Commission Chairman Romona Jackson Jones, a Democrat, said she feels that the passage of the regional transportation system is a major milestone for the state of Georgia.
“In my opinion, the overall impact for the 13 counties, including Douglas County, advances opportunity for a regional transit network that expands transportation options, enhances community connectivity, progresses quality of life and bolsters our future economic success.”
With the passage of the regional transit system by the Legislature, Jones was asked if the county would move forward with its proposed transit van system if the Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality (CMAQ) grant comes through.
She said, “Considering there’s no one-size-fits-all approach to transit, the CMAQ federal grant provides specific short term funding for piloting and validation purposes. With ridership numbers and experience, we can then go to the public with a referendum on expanding the system to meet a broader need supported by ‘long term’ funding associated with the Atlanta–region Transit Link Authority.”
Jones was asked how she would like to see Douglas County move on the regional transit system.
She said, “Again, subsequent to a pilot program under our belt, I’d like to see — assuming my fellow commissioners agree — to put the Atlanta-region Transit Link Authority (The ATL) on a referendum to allow the citizens to decide the future of transportation in Douglas County."
Douglas County District 3 Commissioner Mike Mulcare, a Republican, said he is glad that the state has finally acted on the reality that we just can’t create and pave enough roads to satisfy the transportations needs of an ever-growing metro population.
“Let me repeat that: you just can’t pave enough new roads,” Mulcare said. “To be the world-class economic center, we envision mass transit infrastructure has to be part of the equation along with improving our education systems.”
He said that it is not only about getting businesses to locate here, but also about Douglas County citizens’ "ever-increasing drive times commuting to and from work."
Mulcare said the people need to start understanding that one-car, one-person is not logical nor sustainable given the region’s growth projections.
"This legislation is an important move towards a long overdue solution for Douglas County and metro Atlanta,” Mulcare said.
Douglas County District 2 Commissioner Kelly Robinson told WABE 90.1 FM News in an interview Tuesday morning that current public transit options work well for people commuting to Atlanta.
“We do a good job of moving people out of the county,” Robinson said. “We do a good job of moving commerce through Douglas County. … But we don’t do a good job of moving our people around.”
Robinson said there is a need for more options for people to get from place to place within the county.
He said that currently, the county offers a senior/disabled voucher program, van and car pools, and is planning a pilot program with a few stops in the county.
Robinson said it a quality of life and a workforce problem.
"There are jobs available, but people with limited mobility options needs a way to get to them," he said.
“If those high paying jobs can only be met by hiring local people and they don’t have mobility options, that means people from across the river or somewhere else can come and get those jobs,” Robinson said.
