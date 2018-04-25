The Douglas County Board of Elections and Registration (BOER) determined during a hearing Tuesday that Douglas County District 3 Commission candidate Andrè London does not meet residency qualifications to run for that district’s office.
Because of the disqualification, Tarenia Carthan will remain as the sole Democratic candidate for the the District 3 commissioner's post. Carthan will face the winner of the Republican primary between Francisco Artley and Leonard Amundson in November.
According to Bob Camp, chairman of the Board of Elections, London qualified to run for election and his residency had been challenged.
County Election Supervisor Milton Kidd said he had received several phone calls and emails to the effect that London was living outside District 3.
“It looks like on the map that he does not live in the district,” said Kidd. “He qualified for District 3 and it appears he does not live in the district.”
London lives on Reid Road, which splits District 3 and District 4, and he said the thought all of Reid Road was in District 3.
He acknowledged that he does not live in District 3 and made a mistake, but asked the Board of Elections to allow him to run in District 4 where he lives.
“I’m asking for a provision,” London said. “I went through the process that I qualified and would have taken the necessary steps to have run for District 4.”
London said that 51 days had passed since he qualified for the District 3 county commission seat and he had never intended to do anything wrong.
“Someone drops the ball and I’m having to suffer for it,” he said.
London asked if he could receive a refund of his qualifying fee of $658.15. He was told he would have to take that matter up with the Douglas County Democratic Party, to whom the qualifying fee was paid.
Kidd explained that Douglas County does not qualify any candidate.
Oliver Hook, a representative of the NAACP, attended the hearing with London to speak on his behalf.
“At the time he paid his money, someone should have checked and told him he wasn’t in the district,” Hook said. “It wasn’t his mistake — it was everyone’s mistake.”
Camp said, “I would like to point out to Mr. London that I believe 100 percent you made a mistake and would not have run for District 3 if you were in District 4. But it is incumbent on the candidate to know when you register with your party to know those qualifications to run for that office.”
One of the other election board members, Bob Proctor, said he agreed with Camp.
“It was a mistake on your part,” Proctor told London, “but I think it is up to you as a candidate to know the rules when you run for office.”
Camp said any registered voter can find out information on the districts in which they live by going to the Georgia Secretary of State’s website and clicking on My Voter Page (MVP.)
David Cole, election board attorney, cited House Bill 539, which was an amendment passed in the House and Senate concerning residency requirements for members of the Board of Commissioners.
“Each candidate for membership on the board must have been a resident of the commissioner district from which such candidate is to be elected for 12 months preceding such person’s election and must be a current resident of the commissioner district from which such candidate is to be elected at the time such person offers for selection as a member of the board.”
The elections board will hold a hearing Friday, April 27 at 10 a.m. on the residency qualification of Ebony Star Baker, who is running for the District 2 Douglas County Board of Education seat.
According to Milton Kidd, the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office notified the county regarding the residency issue. He said the state had checked the map for school board districts and found she did not live in the district. Kidd said this had been initiated by the candidate herself, who had called the secretary of state’s office.
According to Kidd, the BOER is allowed to challenge, at any time, a candidate running for elected office. If the name of a candidate has already been placed on the ballot, voters will be notified at the voting precincts that the name is not valid for the race and will not be counted. It does not invalidate the rest of the ballot.
PRIMARY ELECTION VOTING
Advanced Voting in the May 22 Primary Election will start at the Douglas County Courthouse, 8700 Hospital Drive, on April 30 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., with additional locations starting May 14-18 at:
• Old Courthouse: 6754 Church St., Douglasville
• Deer Lick Park: 2105 Mack Rd., Douglasville
• Boundary Waters Aquatic Center: 5000 Highway 92, Douglasville
• Dog River Library: 6100 Highway 5, Douglasville
There will be a Saturday vote May 12 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Douglas County Courthouse only. Polls will be open on Election Day, May 22, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at all regular polling places.
