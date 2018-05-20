Andre London, disqualified due to a residency requirement to run as a candidate for the District 3 Douglas County Board of Commissioners seat, has geared up to run this time within the district where he lives.
London announced Friday his intention to run as a write-in candidate for the District 4 Commission seat, currently held by Republican Ann Jones Guider, who is running unopposed in the GOP and Democratic primaries.
Andre London qualified in March as a Democrat along with Tarenia Carthan, and two Republicans, Francisco Artley and Leonard Amundson, for the District 3 Commission seat in March, that will be vacated by incumbent Republican Mike Mulcare at the end of his term this year.
The winners of the May 22 primary from each party will face off in November. However, the Douglas County Board of Elections and Registration (BOER) determined during a hearing April 24 that London did not meet residency qualifications to run for the District 3 Commission seat.
Bob Camp, chairman of the BOER, said during the April 24 hearing that London, a Democrat, qualified to run for election within his party, but his residency had been challenged.
County Election Supervisor Milton Kidd said at the time that he had received several phone calls and emails to the effect that London was living outside of District 3.
"It looks like on the map that he does not live in the district," Kidd said during the hearing. "He qualified for District 3 and it appears he does not live in the district."
London lives on Reid Road, which splits District 3 and District 4, and he said the thought all of Reid Road was in District 3.
Republican candidate and incumbent District 4 Commissioner Ann Jones Guider, who had not heard the news as of Friday at noon, commented, "Although this comes as a surprise since I had read of his disqualification by the Elections Board due to him signing up to run in a district in which he does not reside, I will take his candidacy seriously and will run my race as I always have in the past … on the issues."
A legal notice of his intention to run as a write-in candidate was published in Friday's Douglas County Sentinel.
According to Kidd, all that remains is that London submit two pieces of paperwork to the elections' office -- an affadavit from the Sentinel that the legal notice ran and a document stating his intent to be a write-in candidate for BOC District 4. The write-in candidacy will only apply in the Nov. 6 General Election, Kidd said.
London said he did not want to make any comments on his write-in campaign until the process with the BOER was completed.
David Cole, election board attorney, cited House Bill 539, which was an amendment passed in the state House and Senate concerning residency requirements for members of the Board of Commissioners.
