Douglasville resident Jennie Long was recognized Tuesday during the 2018 Douglas County Special Olympics for 50 years of participation in the Games.
Longtime Special Olympics volunteer and retired educator Jackie Chapman — with some 40-odd years herself involved in the program — presented Long with a certificate commending her on a half-century as a Special Olympian during Tuesday morning’s opening ceremony in the stadium at New Manchester High School.
Long’s mother, Dale Wallis, said that her daughter, Jennie, began the life-long competition in Special Olympics when she was 4 years old, when they lived in DeKalb County.
The family moved to Douglas County 46 years ago, and Long has been competing in the Games here ever since. She will turn 55 in September, Wallis said.
Long graduated with a special certificate from Douglas County High School, and now is following in her mother’s footsteps with the Douglas County School System, where she works as a volunteer at Chapel Hill Elementary School in a special education class.
Wallis worked for 18 years with the school system as special education nurse, floating between different schools. In fact, at one time she was the only school nurse in the Douglas County School System. Later, she worked six years as the Health Occupation teacher at Douglas County High School until her retirement in 2000.
“It was my privilege to work with these folks,” she said. “It (special education) has been my life and it has been a good one.”
In addition to Long’s Special Olympics’ participation, she is an avid bowler, recently scoring a 100 with the adult group from the therapeutic program with Douglas County Parks and Recreation. Bowling is one of her competitive sports at Special Olympics, along with the softball throw and 50-yard dash, Wallis said.
“She also likes to eat out,” said her mother.
Wallis said she would like to see more involvement in the Special Olympic games by the community.
“I’d like to see more of the community come out and embrace the program and these special athletes.” she said.
When asked to describe Long, Wallis described her daughter as “a gift.”
“She has enriched our life by her humor, always loving, always giving and by her unconditional love,” Wallis said.
