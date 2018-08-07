A group of men, led by late community giants Jerre O'Neal and Garey McManus, started a ministry in 1997 to create a centralized location to help people in crisis here in Douglas County, rather than going from church to church to seek aid.
The organization, Loving Hands Ministry, relocated from its tight quarters on Spring Street in January to the spacious former building that housed Atlanta West Hair Company at 6461 Church St. for many years.
Following the passing of the two founders, a new board of directors of seven has been formed with Jimmy Haddle at the helm as board chairman.
Loving Hands Ministry plans to hold a grand opening with activities for children in October.
Director Chris Bentley has led the nonprofit organization for
the past three years, following retirement as a late-blooming educator for 12 years. Bentley is re-retiring as she passed the torch to Loving Hands' current assistant director Leigh Ann Champion on Friday.
With a staff of five plus volunteers, Loving Hands Ministry helps people in crisis to give them a hand up to help them get back on their feet. A one-stop shop with a welcoming thrift store feel, the ministry assists such individuals as women and children escaping domestic violence situations, victims who have been devastated due to fire or storms, homeless individuals in shelters or on the street and those rotating out of the prison system, she said.
"We are trying to help them get back on their feet," Bentley said. "We serve people in the boarding house, the homeless and others. Once they get back on their feet, they come back to shop with us."
They work on a referral basis with other ministries to provide clothing, small furniture, household items and other items to those in need. Loving Hands does not have a food bank, but instead refers those in need to the Good Samaritan Center -- once in adjoining buildings now relocated to a facility on Grady Street. For large furniture needs, individuals are referred to Faith in Action for assistance.
Bentley recalls getting a call recently from a girl who was about to start a job at a local restaurant and was desperately in need of a pair of khaki pants to meet the restaurant's dress requirement. The girl came in and was helped in finding the appropriate clothing item for work.
The organization depends on volunteer and donations to run the ministry, Champion said. They accept monetary donations as well as all kinds of household items, linens, clothing, books and toys and are hoping to expand into more decorative items, collectables and antiques. All sales go back into the Loving Hands Ministry program.
The store doesn't take computers, television, large furniture or mattresses, Champion said.
Although a ministry for those in need, Loving Hands does sell things to the public.
"We operate as a non-profit, but operate as a thrift store," she said. "Anyone can come here and shop. Necessity items are always at low price. We have the lowest prices in town."
Though not a food bank, Loving Hands does offer free bread each day in limited quantities to anyone who comes in. Fresh, discarded bread is collected from grocery stores sometimes as much as twice each day by volunteer Rhonda Leonard, who has been providing this ministry for 30 years, Bentley said. Three times each week, "sweets" such as Pepperidge Farm products, are also available for free, quantity limited distribution.
Loving Hands Ministry is a faith-based organization that doesn't just help those in need with basic necessities -- they also help lift up clients to address their spiritual needs. A prayer request table has been set up upon entering the door. The facility has a small prayer chapel where daily devotions are held and prayers are offered up for and with those who wish to receive them. An altar was built by volunteers and there are candles for use with different denominations.
"We have an altar and a beautiful mural in the prayer chapel," said Champion, "where we will pray with clients and counsel with them. We get to know people who come in and follow them on their journeys."
In addition to donations, volunteers are always welcome, Bentley said.
"We accept volunteers in need of community service," she said, " but do not take volunteers with a background of violence, financial fraud or theft."
The organization depends on volunteers, such as a group of men jokingly self-named "Jack-legged Angels," who frequently stop by to see if there is anything to be repaired. This group helped with extensive remodeling of the once-hair salon into a spacious, bright and welcoming store.
"Many local businesses donated labor and materials for the remodeling," said Champion.
Loving Hands Ministry is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. It is closed on Sunday and on federal holidays. For more information, to donate or volunteer, call 770-577-1777.
