During a surprise event at Lithia Springs High School, Lithia Springs High School teacher Diana Moore received the news that she is the recipient of the 2018 Georgia Outstanding Biology Teacher Award, the Douglas County School System announced Tuesday.
The National Association of Biology Teachers has given this award annually since 1961 and identifies a teacher from each state who has made valuable contributions to the profession. Criteria for the award include teaching ability, experience, inventiveness, initiative, inherent teaching strengths, and cooperativeness in the school and community.
Moore has a driving passion and dynamic energy for encouraging students to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM).
At Lithia Springs High School, Moore has led the school's STEM Biomedical Program to state, national, and international certification and recognition. She and her students most recently teamed up with Emory University for a project assessing how water currents affect bacterial growth and industrial contaminants in the Chattahoochee River.
Douglas County Schools Superintendent Trent North said Moore is an exceptional teacher and a valued asset to the Douglas County School System.
"Mrs. Moore is introducing cutting-edge work and technology to our STEM students," North said. "These opportunities would not be possible without the effort of Mrs. Moore."
Moore received a bachelor's degree in biology from the University of Sacred Heart in San Juan, Puerto Rico, and a master's degree degree in science education from Florida International University in Miami, Florida.
Moore began teaching at Lithia Springs High School in 2014. She has won several awards including the "Superintendent's Spotlight Award" and has been honored by students as the "Most Influential Educator of the Year" in 2018. She has been selected five times to the "Who's Who Among America's Teachers." She has also been a presenter at the state STEM conference.
"The National Association of Biology Teachers and the state of Georgia are incredibly proud of Mrs. Diana Moore, her accomplishments, and the news of her award," said Carol Rivera, director of the Georgia Outstanding Biology Teacher Award. "Such accomplishments and awards should make not only Diana's school district but the entire state proud. She is a priceless member of the education community."
A special presentation will be given by the National Association of Biology Teachers at its National Conference this fall in California. In addition to the certificates awarded, Moore will receive a commemorative pin, a gift certificate from Carolina Biological Supply Company, and a year's complimentary membership in NABT.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.