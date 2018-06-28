The parking lot at Arbor Place Mall is normally packed with people wanting a good view of Douglasville's annual Fourth of July fireworks show.
Arbor Place is kicking things up a notch this year, with food trucks in the parking lot and a charity food drive. The big show is set for dark on Wednesday, July 4.
The mall is asking all who use the parking lot to please give back to the community through a canned food donation.
All donations will be collected by A Gift Of Love Services and Crossroads Church. Donated nonperishable food items will be distributed back into the community to those in need.
Nearly a dozen local food trucks will be located at the mall entrance between Forever 21 and Ulta Beauty. Canned good donations will be collected at the same location.
Arbor Place management stressed that the mall's Code of Conduct will be enforced.
