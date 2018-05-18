Man charged with murder

Ryan Roger Wilkins, 36, made his first appearance in court before Chief Superior Court Judge David Emerson Thursday morning for alledgedly murdering Leonardo Walker at Wilkins' residence at 4485 River Stone Trail in Douglasville.
The death occured between May 13 at 8 a.m. and May 15 at 6:30 p.m., according to the arrest warrant.
Bond was denied for Wilkins and he remains in the Douglas County Jail.
Wilkins was first arrested on May 13 on a charge of aggravated assault against Walker, but a second arrest warrant — this time for murder upon the victim’s death —was issued on May 15.
The first arrest warrant said that Wilkins strangled the victim to the point of unconsciousness, leaving Walker with no pulse or respiration; life saving measures left Walker on life support with a grim prognosis of survival.
Following Walker’s death, a second arrest warrant was issued, which stated that Wilkins, with malice aforethought, alledgedly caused the death of Walker by strangulation.
According to Douglas County District Attorney Ryan Leonard, Wilkins was charged with murder connected with offense of domestic strangulation.
The case is scheduled to go before the Grand Jury for an indictment in early June.
