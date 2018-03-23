Man charged with possessing child porn

Another Douglas County man has been arrested for the sexual exploitation of children.
Matthew Romanelli, 23, was taken into custody by Douglas County Sheriff's Inv. Nathan Mitchell on Tuesday, according to the arrest warrant.
Between the dates of Jan. 2 through March 15, Romanelli possessed multiple explicit images of minor girls, according to the arrest warrant. Romanelli also distributed a video of minor girls engaging in an explicit manner, the warrant shows.
Last week, a total of 76 people were arrested and 13 children were rescued or identified as victims during a mutually coordinated operation between eight southeastern states, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. A pair of men from Douglas County, Bryan Holloway, 45, of Winston, and Jonathan Okelly, 37, of Douglasville, were arrested as a part of the sting. Although the Sentinel could not immediately confirm whether Romanelli’s arrest was related to the sting, Mitchell also arrested Holloway, according to Holloway’s arrest warrant.
Romanelli was charged with seven counts of sexual exploitation of children. He made his initial court appearance on Wednesday, where he was denied bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.