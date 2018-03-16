A man is dead and his father suffered injuries from a gunshot wound Friday night after what Douglasville police are calling an apparent murder-suicide attempt.
Douglasville police officers were dispatched to Lynn Avenue Friday for a welfare check after Douglas County 911 advised of an open line without conversation at the address, Maj. J.R. Davidson said.
When police officers arrived at the residence at 7:52 p.m., they found 49-year-old Joel Sticher deceased with an apparent gunshot wound to the head, Davidson said. Officers searched the rest of the house and found an elderly male suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.
Davidson said the elderly male was coherent and responsive. The elderly man’s wife and a neighbor were administering first aid when officers found him. The wife advised officers that her son, Joel Sticher, had shot his father, Davidson said.
“It looks like Joel Stitcher was trying to do a murder-suicide,” Davidson said. “It appears he shot his father, then shot himself.”
The father’s name was not released by police. The man was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital by ambulance for his wounds. Davidson said he had no information on the extent of the elderly man’s injuries or if they were life threatening.
Douglasville police detectives were continuing to investigate the incident Friday night.
